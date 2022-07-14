NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES RACES AT NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ON USA NETWORK & INDYCAR IN TORONTO EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Countdown to Green NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network Leading into Green Flag at 3 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ “Racing Team” of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte in Broadcast Booth Sunday During Cup Series Race

INDYCAR Honda Indy Toronto Presented Exclusively on Peacock Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Featuring Limited Commercial Interruptions

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Loudon Pre-Race Coverage Gets Underway Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 14, 2022 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend features the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA Network and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in Toronto exclusively on Peacock, as well as IMSA, Monster Jam and World Superbike.

NASCAR Countdown to Green pre-race coverage in Loudon, N.H., begins Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, while Peacock exclusively presents the Honda Indy Toronto Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with limited commercial interruptions.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES AMBETTER 301 & XFINITY SERIES CRAYON 200

The NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 will be presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. An hour-long edition of Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network with NASCAR America post-race immediately following the checkered flag at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This weekend marks the third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race that will be on USA Network, with nine of the next 11 Cup Series races, including pre- and post-race coverage, also on the network. Click here for more details.

Countdown to Green ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 gets underway Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into race coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Live NASCAR coverage from New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins on Friday with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup Series practice and qualifying coverage gets underway Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports digital platforms and continues on USA Network at noon ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte in NBC Sports’ “Racing Team” broadcast booth to call the Cup Series race Sunday from Loudon. Lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, Burton and Letarte will commentate the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters during both races this weekend, with Parker Kligerman also reporting from pit lane on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Burton is a four-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000) and Jarrett also won at the track in 2001.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Play by Play : Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Sunday), Rick Allen (Saturday)

: (Sunday), (Saturday) Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 5 p.m. Sat., July 16 NASCAR Cup Series Practice NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 11:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network Noon Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sun., July 17 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 6:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: HONDA INDY TORONTO

Peacock will present its first exclusive NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this Sunday with the Honda Indy Toronto at 3 p.m. ET. Race coverage from the streets of Toronto will be presented with limited commercial interruptions.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the streets of Toronto on Friday-Sunday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

The Honda Indy Toronto returns after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simon Pagenaud won the most recent edition of the race in 2019.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Marcus Ericsson 321 Will Power 301 Josef Newgarden 287 Alex Palou 286 Pato O’Ward 256

Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Dillon Welch

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 15 Honda Indy Toronto – Practice Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sat., July 16 Honda Indy Toronto – Practice 2 Peacock 10 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto – Qualifying Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., July 17 Honda Indy Toronto – Warmup Peacock 10:55 a.m. Honda Indy Toronto Peacock 3 p.m.

IMSA: FCP EURO NORTHEAST GRAND PRIX

Play by Play : Brian Till

: Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Parker Kligerman, Hannah Newhouse

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn., is presented this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The two-hour and forty-minute race features two car classes in competition: GT Daytona (GTD) and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

USA Network will present an encore of the race Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Seattle, Wash., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

WORLD SUPERBIKE

The 2022 World Superbike season continues at Donington Park Circuit in Great Britain this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.



