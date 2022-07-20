NASCAR CUP & XFINITY SERIES RACES AT POCONO RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK & INDYCAR WEEKEND DOUBLEHEADER AT IOWA SPEEDWAY ON NBC & PEACOCK

Countdown to Green NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race Coverage Gets Underway Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network Leading into Green Flag at 3 p.m. ET

INDYCAR Doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on NBC & Peacock – Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway Pre-Race Coverage Begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 20, 2022 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend features the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn., on USA Network and an NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton on NBC and Peacock.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES M&M’S FAN APPRECIATION 400 & XFINITY SERIES EXPLORE THE POCONO MOUNTAINS 225

The NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 will be presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. An hour-long edition of Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network with NASCAR America post-race immediately following the checkered flag at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This weekend at Pocono Raceway marks the fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race that will be on USA Network, with eight of the next 10 Cup Series races, including pre- and post-race coverage, also on the network. Click here for more details.

Countdown to Green ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 gets underway Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into race coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions begin Saturday’s coverage at Pocono Raceway at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, while Cup Series practice and qualifying coverage is presented Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race Sunday from Pocono with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Burton, Letarte and Allen will call the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters during both races this weekend.

Burton will drive the NBC Toyota car around Pocono Raceway during Sunday’s pre-race coverage to give viewers an idea of ‘The Tricky Triangle’ superspeedway.

Auto racing icon Kyle Petty will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Earnhardt Jr. will join Saturday’s Countdown to Green pre-race coverage.

Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time winner at Pocono Raceway earning a pair of victories in 2014. Petty also won at the track in 1993.

Yesterday, NASCAR announced that the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street course race will be held on the streets of downtown Chicago on July 2, 2023, and will air on NBC. Click here for more details.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

BROADCAST TEAM





Analysts : Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Sunday), Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: (Sunday), , Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM





Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Saturday)

HOW TO WATCH





TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., July 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 9:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 USA Network 5:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sun., July 24 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 6:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: HY-VEEDEALS.COM 250 & HY-VEE SALUTE TO FARMERS 300

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES holds a doubleheader this weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton on NBC and Peacock with race coverage beginning Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Extended post-race coverage on Saturday featuring driver interviews, analysis and the podium ceremony will be presented exclusively on Peacock.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the Iowa oval circuit on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dave Burns, Dillon Welch, and Nate Ryan will provide reports from pit road.

Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud both won one race of the doubleheader held at Iowa Speedway in 2020. Six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon took the checkered flag last weekend at the Honda Indy Toronto. Only 44 points separate Dixon (307 pts), currently fifth in the standings, from standings leader and 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (351 pts).

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Marcus Ericsson 351 Will Power 316 Alex Palou 314 Josef Newgarden 307 Scott Dixon 307

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Kevin Lee

: Kevin Lee Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Dillon Welch, Nate Ryan

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 22 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 – Practice Peacock 4:30 p.m. Sat., July 23 Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 – Qualifying Peacock 10:30 a.m. Indy Lights Peacock 12:15 p.m. Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 4 p.m. Sun., July 24 Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Indianapolis, Ind., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.



