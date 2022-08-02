NASCAR-INDYCAR CROSSOVER WEEKEND ON NBC DELIVERS SIGNIFICANT VIEWERSHIP GAINS FOR ALL SERIES

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Up 18% vs. 2021 Race on NBC

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Gallagher Grand Prix Up 105% vs. 2021 Race on NBCSN; Through 12 Races, Most-Watched INDYCAR Season Since 2016

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 Up 23% vs. 2021 Race Average on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 2, 2022 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the NASCAR-INDYCAR crossover weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC delivered significant viewership gains for all series vs. 2021.

For only the third time, the crossover weekend featured races from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series all competing on the road course at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“When you combine NASCAR, INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the result is a must-see event on NBC for motorsports fans across the country,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC Sports. “We’re thrilled the INDYCAR-NASCAR crossover weekend has brought these series together and delivered strong viewership once again.”

NASCAR CUP SERIES VERIZON 200 AT THE BRICKYARD





Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series coverage on NBC (3:14-6 p.m. ET) averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 3.402 million viewers, up 18% vs. the same race in 2021 (2.875 million viewers). This ranks as NBC Sports’ most-watched Cup Series race since last year’s regular-season finale at Daytona in primetime on NBC (3.995 million viewers; 8/28/21).

(2.875 million viewers). This ranks as NBC Sports’ most-watched Cup Series race since last year’s regular-season finale at Daytona in primetime on NBC (3.995 million viewers; 8/28/21). Viewership peaked at 3.9 million viewers in the final quarter hour (5:45-6 p.m. ET) as Tyler Reddick crossed the yard of bricks for his second consecutive road course victory;

crossed the yard of bricks for his second consecutive road course victory; Through six races, NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR Cup Series viewership is up 6% vs. 2021 , averaging a TAD of 2.653 million viewers.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX





Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race coverage on NBC (12:30-2:20 p.m. ET), in which Alexander Rossi snapped a 49-race winless streak, averaged a TAD of 1.070 million viewers, up 105% vs. last year’s race coverage on NBCSN (522,000 viewers);

snapped a 49-race winless streak, averaged a TAD of 1.070 million viewers, (522,000 viewers); Through 12 races, NBC Sports’ 2022 INDYCAR viewership is up 6% vs. 2021 , averaging a TAD of 1.472 million viewers, to rank as the most-watched INDYCAR season to date since 2016.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES PENNZOIL 150





Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on NBC (3:53-6 p.m. ET), which was won by AJ Allmendinger , averaged a TAD of 1.548 million viewers, up 23% vs. NBC’s Xfinity Series average in 2021 (1.263 million viewers), and up 65% vs. last year’s comparable race on NBCSN (937,000 viewers);

, averaged a TAD of 1.548 million viewers, (1.263 million viewers), and up 65% vs. last year’s comparable race on NBCSN (937,000 viewers); Saturday’s race was NBC Sports’ most-streamed Xfinity Series race on record , delivering an AMA of 32,300 viewers across NBC Sports’ digital platforms.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.



--NBC SPORTS--