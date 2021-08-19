NASCAR TRAVELS TO MICHIGAN AND INDYCAR VISITS WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY THIS WEEKEND ON NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series Hour-Long Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN, Race Coverage at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 19, 2021 – The battle for the 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoffs continues at Michigan International Speedway this weekend on NBCSN, headlined by coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series beginning with an hour-long pre-race coverage of NASCAR America and Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race coverage will get underway from Michigan at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NASCAR coverage this weekend will begin Saturday at 3 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on NBCSN, leading into Xfinity Series racing at Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be presented Saturday in primetime beginning with pre-race coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, before the green flag waves shortly following 8:30 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, and 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton in NBC Sports’ “Racing Team” broadcast booth to call the Xfinity Series race Saturday from Michigan. NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen will call Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race with Earnhardt Jr., Burton and Letarte.

Dave Burns, Marty Snider and Parker Kligerman will contribute coverage from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

Pre- and post-race coverage throughout the weekend will be anchored by Snider alongside auto racing icon Kyle Petty and Brad Daugherty.

Last week on the IMS road course, A.J. Allmendinger won his second career Cup Series race, while Austin Cindric won the Xfinity Series race. Kevin Harvick has won the past three Cup Series races at Michigan.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Rick Allen (Sunday), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Saturday)

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Sunday)

: , Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Marty Snider Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM





Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBCSN

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., August 21 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBCSN 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing at Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Sun., August 22 NASCAR America – NASCAR Cup Series NBCSN 2 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBCSN 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Racing at Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post Race NBCSN 6 p.m.

INDYCAR: BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

More than five hours of INDYCAR coverage will be presented Saturday from World Wide Technology Raceway on NBCSN and Peacock. Pre-race coverage of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 gets underway in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with race coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of practice on the oval course begins Saturday at 1:15 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by qualifying at 5 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee serving as pit reporters.

Alex Palou (415 points) sits atop the season standings ahead of Pato O’Ward (394 pts) and reigning and six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon (381 pts). Dixon and Josef Newgarden won the pair of races held at World Wide Technology Raceway last year.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Townsend Bell , Paul Tracy

: , Pit Reporters: Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBCSN

Streaming – Peacock (practice and qualifying), NBCSports.com, and NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., August 20 Indy Lights 1 Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sat., August 21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Practice Peacock 1:15 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Qualifying Peacock 5 p.m. Indy Lights 2 Peacock 6:30 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Pre-Race NBCSN 8 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Post-Race NBCSN 10:30 p.m.

LUCAS OIL MOTOCROSS: BUDDS CREEK NATIONAL

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Grant Langston

: Pit Reporter: Ashley Reynard

With four races left in the 2021 season, the Budds Creek National from Mechanicsville, Md., will be presented Saturday at 11 p.m. ET and midnight ET on NBCSN. Coverage will also air Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. Dylan Ferrandis, currently on a podium streak of eight rounds, leads the 450 Class standings, while Justin Cooper sits atop the 250 Class standings and is narrowly trailed by Jett Lawrence. Live streaming coverage of all races and qualifying will be available exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Motocross on Peacock, click here.

DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Former NASCAR crew chief for Richard Petty for nearly three decades, and NASCAR Hall of Fame member, Dale Inman is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download episode that airs this Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports is the official home of the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, covering the race for the NASCAR Cup Series & NASCAR Xfinity Series championships. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes races from NASCAR’s regional touring series; annual events such as the NASCAR Awards and NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony; and original programming across NBC Sports platforms.



