NBC SPORTS’ 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH CONTINUES TOMORROW AHEAD OF INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 28

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2023 – NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES hits full throttle over the next two weeks from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, headlined by the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

In addition to simulstreaming Indianapolis 500 race coverage, Peacock will be the exclusive home for practice, qualifying, warm up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” beginning tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET with Day 1 of Indy 500 practice sessions.

INDIANAPOLIS 500

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on May 28 with seven hours of live coverage, beginning with a two-hour pre-race program exclusively on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET . Pre-race coverage will continue at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 40 hours of coverage, getting underway with the first practice session tomorrow – Tuesday, May 16 – at 9:15 a.m. ET exclusively on the platform.

The NBC broadcast network will air four hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC.

In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Following is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it this month across NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Tues., May 16 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 9:15-11:15 a.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 3-6 p.m. Wed., May 17 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Thurs., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Fri., May 19 Indy 500 Practice Peacock Noon-6 p.m. Sat., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sun., May 21 Indy 500 Fast 12 Practice Peacock 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Indy 500 Fast 12 Qualifying Peacock 2-3 p.m. Indy 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 4-6 p.m. Mon., May 22 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Fri., May 26 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pit Stop Competition Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Sat., May 27 Indy 500 Parade Peacock Noon-2 p.m. Sun., May 28 Indy 500 Pre-Race Peacock 9-11 a.m. Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 29 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8-11 p.m.

UNLEASHING THE DRAGON: NEW DOCUMENTARY RELIVING MARCUS ERICSSON’S 2022 INDY 500 WIN

Unleashing the Dragon – a new documentary reliving Marcus Ericsson’s 2022 Indy 500 win – is now available to stream on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube page . Join Marcus Ericsson and former teammate and current NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe as they look back on Ericsson’s historic win with never-before-shared insights and interviews with a number of current drivers who competed in the race.

NBC SPORTS TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500 COUNTDOWN

NBC Sports is celebrating “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by counting down the top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all-time across its social and digital platforms ahead of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Last week, it was announced that Louis Meyer’s third victory in the 1936 Indy 500 came in at No. 6 on the countdown , while Dan Wheldon’s second time hoisting the Borg-Warner in stunning fashion at the 2011 Indy 500 ranked No. 5 .



