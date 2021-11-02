NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2022 NASCAR TELECAST SCHEDULE

NBC Sports to Present 39 Combined NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Races in 2022

Nine Cup Series Races on NBC – Nashville, Indy Road Course, Daytona Regular-Season Finale and Final Six Playoff Races Including Championship at Phoenix

USA Network Presents More Than 25 Live NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Races in 2022

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 2, 2021 – NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2022 season.

NBC Sports will present a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) across NBC and USA Network in 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series on NBC kicks off on Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway, the first of nine Cup Series races on NBC throughout the season.

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:







The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 2; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 6; 3 p.m. ET);







The Cup Series regular-season finale will air live in primetime on NBC for the third consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. ET;







USA Network debuts as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting more than 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2022. The Xfinity Series kicks off NASCAR on USA Network on Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network on Sunday, July 3, at 3 p.m. ET from Road America.







NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the third consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at IMS on NBC.

“Our 2022 NASCAR schedule marks in increase in Cup Series races on NBC and the first season for USA Network as our cable home of NASCAR,” said Justin Byczek, SVP Programming and Rights Management, NBC Sports. “We’re thrilled to open our Cup Series schedule in Nashville and build momentum to the Championship with six straight Playoff races on NBC. USA Network will be a destination for NASCAR fans with more than 25 races – including 11 exclusive weekends for the Cup and Xfinity Series – as part of its 1,500-plus hours of sports programming in 2022.”

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track – to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

Following are NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and start times*:



NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Network Time (ET) Sunday, June 26 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3 Road America USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10 Atlanta USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 New Hampshire USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24 Pocono USA 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 Michigan USA 3 p.m. Sunday, August 14 Richmond USA 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27 Daytona NBC 7 p.m. Sunday, September 4 Darlington USA 6 p.m. Sunday, September 11 Kansas USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 25 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2 Talladega NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9 Charlotte Roval NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 30 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6 Phoenix NBC 3 p.m.



NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Network Time (ET) Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 Road America USA 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 Atlanta USA 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 Pocono USA 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 Michigan USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Friday, August 26 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 Darlington USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10 Kansas USA 3 p.m. Friday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 Talladega USA 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami USA 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, November 5 Phoenix USA 6 p.m.

*subject to change



