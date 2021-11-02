 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2022 NASCAR TELECAST SCHEDULE

  
Published November 2, 2021 09:05 AM
NBC Sports to Present 39 Combined NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Races in 2022

Nine Cup Series Races on NBC – Nashville, Indy Road Course, Daytona Regular-Season Finale and Final Six Playoff Races Including Championship at Phoenix

USA Network Presents More Than 25 Live NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Races in 2022

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 2, 2021 – NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2022 season.

NBC Sports will present a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) across NBC and USA Network in 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series on NBC kicks off on Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway, the first of nine Cup Series races on NBC throughout the season.

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports 2022 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:



  • The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 2; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 6; 3 p.m. ET);



  • The Cup Series regular-season finale will air live in primetime on NBC for the third consecutive season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. ET;



  • USA Network debuts as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting more than 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2022. The Xfinity Series kicks off NASCAR on USA Network on Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network on Sunday, July 3, at 3 p.m. ET from Road America.



  • NBC will broadcast the Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET, marking the third consecutive year of the NASCAR/INDYCAR doubleheader at IMS on NBC.

“Our 2022 NASCAR schedule marks in increase in Cup Series races on NBC and the first season for USA Network as our cable home of NASCAR,” said Justin Byczek, SVP Programming and Rights Management, NBC Sports. “We’re thrilled to open our Cup Series schedule in Nashville and build momentum to the Championship with six straight Playoff races on NBC. USA Network will be a destination for NASCAR fans with more than 25 races – including 11 exclusive weekends for the Cup and Xfinity Series – as part of its 1,500-plus hours of sports programming in 2022.”

“Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans – whether at home or at the track – to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

Following are NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and start times*:


NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DateLocationNetworkTime (ET)
Sunday, June 26Nashville SuperspeedwayNBC5 p.m.
Sunday, July 3Road AmericaUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 10AtlantaUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 17New HampshireUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 24PoconoUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, July 31Indianapolis Road CourseNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 7MichiganUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, August 14RichmondUSA3 p.m.
Sunday, August 21Watkins GlenUSA3 p.m.
Saturday, August 27DaytonaNBC7 p.m.
Sunday, September 4DarlingtonUSA6 p.m.
Sunday, September 11KansasUSA3 p.m.
Saturday, September 17BristolUSA7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 25TexasUSA3:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 2TalladegaNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, October 9Charlotte RovalNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, October 16Las VegasNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 23Homestead-MiamiNBC2:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 30MartinsvilleNBC2 p.m.
Sunday, November 6PhoenixNBC3 p.m.


NBC SPORTS 2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

DateLocationNetworkTime (ET)
Saturday, June 25Nashville SuperspeedwayUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2Road AmericaUSA2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9AtlantaUSA5 p.m.
Saturday, July 16New HampshireUSA2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23PoconoUSA5 p.m.
Saturday, July 30Indianapolis Road CourseNBC3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 6MichiganUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 20Watkins GlenUSA3 p.m.
Friday, August 26DaytonaUSA7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 3DarlingtonUSA3 p.m.
Saturday, September 10KansasUSA3 p.m.
Friday, September 16BristolUSA7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 24TexasUSA3:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 1TalladegaUSA4 p.m.
Saturday, October 8Charlotte RovalNBC3 p.m.
Saturday, October 15Las VegasNBC3 p.m.
Saturday, October 22Homestead-MiamiUSA4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 29MartinsvilleNBC3 p.m.
Saturday, November 5PhoenixUSA6 p.m.

*subject to change

--NBC SPORTS--