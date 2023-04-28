NBC SPORTS COUNTS DOWN THE TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500s OF ALL TIME, AHEAD OF GREATEST SPECTACLE IN RACING ON SUNDAY, MAY 28

Top 10 Indy 500s Determined by Panel of INDYCAR Former Drivers, Broadcasters, and Journalists Including Four-Time Indy 500 Champion Rick Mears

Weekly Countdown Begins Today with the 1967 Indy 500 at No. 10 and the 2006 Indy 500 at No. 9

Videos Posted on NBCSports.com Digital and Social Platforms Accompanied by Articles on NBCSports.com’s Motorsports Talk

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 28, 2023 – NBC Sports will celebrate “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” by counting down the top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all-time, leading into its coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, on NBC and Peacock.

The Top 10 list was determined by a panel of esteemed INDYCAR broadcasters, journalists and former drivers, including four-time Indy 500 champion Rick Mears, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, and NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst Townsend Bell.

The panelists ranked the races based on a set of five criteria: quality of racing, memorable moments, strength of field, historical significance, and the spectacle of the race itself.

NBC Sports will release two videos each week on its digital and social platforms, detailing how each edition of the race merited a spot on the Top 10 list. NBCSports.com’s Motorsports Talk will accompany each video with an article recapping the race and its significance.

The first two races on the NBC Sports Top 10 Indianapolis 500 Countdown are the 1967 Indy 500 (No. 10) and the 2006 Indy 500 (No. 9) .

NBC SPORTS TOP 10 INDIANAPOLIS 500 COUNTDOWN Rank Year Details No. 9 2006 19-year-old Marco Andretti passes his father Michael Andretti for the lead with two laps remaining, but Sam Hornish Jr. passes Marco at the finish line in the third-closest finish in Indy 500 history. No. 10 1967 Widely regarded to have one of the strongest fields in history, Parnelli Jones dominates the majority of the 1967 Indy 500 before slowing to a stop due to a gearbox issue with just three laps remaining. A.J. Foyt assumes the lead and then avoids a wreck on the front straightaway as he approaches the checkered flag to win third Indy 500.

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend with the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park this Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



