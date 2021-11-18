NBC SPORTS’ EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF 2022 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON FEATURES RECORD PROGRAMMING ON NBC

Record Three Live Races and 13 Total Hours to Air on NBC in 2022; All 17 Races to be Presented Live Across NBC, CNBC, USA Network and Peacock

Season Begins at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC

2022 Supercross Season Preview Special Presented Sat., Dec. 25, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Peacock to Stream All 2022 Supercross Season Coverage, Including Race at Angel Stadium Exclusively on Feb. 12

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 18, 2021 – NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports have announced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross telecast schedule, featuring a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC . All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

NBC Sports’ 2022 Supercross race action begins with the season opener from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC, marking a return to the state where the series has begun the season 24 of the past 25 years after beginning last season in Texas.

The 2022 season culminates with the season finale from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC, with an encore presentation airing on Sunday, May 8, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

The 2022 Supercross one-hour preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 25, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2020 Supercross champion Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, as they prepare for the gate to drop in Anaheim. An encore presentation of the program will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

All televised coverage across NBC, CNBC and USA Network streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Click here for more information about USA Network’s extensive sports programming beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

Peacock exclusively streams a Supercross race for the first time in 2022 from Angel Stadium on Sat., Feb. 12. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock.

Veteran NBC Sports motorsports commentators Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris will handle play-by-play duties for Supercross coverage in 2022. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time premiere class Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael as analyst, and reporters Daniel Blair and Will Christien. Blair will serve as the play-by-play commentator for a select number of races.

Below is the complete 2022 Monster Energy Supercross telecast schedule:

Date Race Coverage Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 8 Anaheim CNBC 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 15 Oakland USA 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 22 San Diego USA 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29 Anaheim CNBC 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 30 Anaheim NBC^ 3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 5 Glendale CNBC 10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 12 Anaheim Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 19 Minneapolis CNBC 5 p.m. Sun., Feb. 20 Minneapolis NBC^ Noon Sat., Feb. 26 Arlington CNBC 8 p.m. Sat., March 5 Daytona CNBC 7:30 p.m. Sat., March 12 Detroit CNBC 7 p.m. Sat., March 19 Indianapolis CNBC 7 p.m. Sat., March 26 Seattle USA 10 p.m. Sat., April 9 St. Louis CNBC 8 p.m. Sat., April 16 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. Sat., April 23 Foxborough NBC 3 p.m. Sat., April 30 Denver NBC 3 p.m. Sat., May 7 Salt Lake City CNBC 8 p.m. Sun., May 8 Salt Lake City NBC^ 1 p.m.

^ Taped coverage



About Monster Energy Supercross

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks and a million-dollar All-Star Race, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.



ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, USA Network, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, NBC Sports EDGE, NBC Sports Next, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and two direct-to-consumer products - NBC Sports Gold and GolfPass. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.



ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, Notre Dame Fighting Irish home football games, and the 2021-22 Premier League season. Upcoming events streaming on Peacock include Super Bowl LVI and the Winter Olympics. Peacock Originals streaming now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, and Michael Phelps: Medals Memories and More. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.



