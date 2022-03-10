NBC SPORTS PRESENTS MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS FROM FORD FIELD IN DETROIT THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 7 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Todd Harris and Ricky Carmichael Preview Saturday’s Round 10 Race

Peacock to Stream All 2022 Supercross Season Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 10, 2022 – The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season continues this Saturday live in primetime at 7 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on CNBC and Peacock.

Eli Tomac, coming off a historic sixth career Daytona Supercross victory last weekend, aims for his third consecutive 450SX Class race victory and looks to add to his current lead atop the points standings. Jett Lawrence earned his second victory of the season in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class series in Daytona and regained the points standings lead.

NBC Sports’ Supercross play-by-play commentator Todd Harris and lead analyst Ricky Carmichael analyzed last week’s race in Daytona and previewed this Saturday’s race here.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday of Round 10 from Detroit gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore of the race will be presented Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET on CNBC.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and Main Event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Todd Harris

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair

HOW TO WATCH





TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., March 12 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 1 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 7 p.m. Sun., March 13 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10:30 a.m.

*Encore presentation

Monster Energy Supercross is part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.



