NBCUNIVERSAL CELEBRATES 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND WITH BASEBALL, RACIN’, WWE AND FIREWORKS

WWE Money in the Bank

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

INDYCAR Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Road America

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular

NEW YORK, NY – June 29, 2022 – Baseball, racin’, WWE and fireworks – that’s how NBCUniversal will help viewers celebrate 4th of July weekend this year, providing a menu of big events that are as American as apple pie.

The big-event coverage begins with WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. It culminates on Independence Day as an American tradition continues with the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday starts with MLB Sunday Leadoff at 11:30 am ET exclusively on Peacock, featuring the Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers in a historic presentation without the traditional announcers in the broadcast booth. Also on Sunday is a motorsports doubleheader: INDYCAR Mid-Ohio at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and NASCAR Road America at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

4th of July weekend events (all times ET):

Saturday, July 2 Time Platform WWE Money in the Bank 8:00 p.m. Peacock Sunday, July 3 MLB Sunday Leadoff - Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers 11:30 a.m. Peacock INDYCAR Mid-Ohio 12:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock NASCAR Road America 3:00 p.m. USA Network Monday, July 4 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular 8:00 p.m. ET/PT NBC, Peacock Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular encore 10:00 p.m. ET/PT NBC, Peacock

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK: Saturday night’s event features the Men’s and Women’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches and much more. Bianca Belair defends her Raw Women’s Championship against Carmella, while Theory defends his WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. The kickoff show begins streaming at 7 p.m. ET, with the main event beginning at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock.



KANSAS CITY ROYALS AT DETROIT TIGERS: MLB Sunday Leadoff’s presentation of the Detroit Tigers hosting the Kansas City Royals this Sunday at Noon ET on Peacock will feature a unique broadcast without any commentators in the booth as viewers will be taken inside the ballpark to experience the game from different viewpoints and perspectives.

MLB Sunday Leadoff host and in-game reporter Ahmed Fareed, former Tigers outfielder and current Bally Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe, and NBC Sports’ Britney Eurton will take fans around Detroit’s Comerica Park throughout the game, providing viewers with a tour of the ballpark, unique viewpoints, conversations with special guests, and more.



INDYCAR MID-OHIO: The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden looks to defend his 2021 victory at the road course and aims to win his second consecutive race of the season following his win at Road America on June 12.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.



NASCAR ROAD AMERICA: NBC Sports’ first Cup Series race on USA Network is presented this Sunday with the Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America at 3 p.m. ET. Countdown to Green pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, winner of NBC Sports’ 2022 season opener last week at Nashville Superspeedway, aims to defend his victory at Road America last season.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts alongside lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.



MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS® SPECTACULAR: NBC’s 46th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular returns for a dazzling night of fireworks, star-studded musical performances and appearances by special guests. NBC News’ “TODAY” anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer return for the second time to co-host the evening. The event will air Monday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and will stream on Peacock. An encore presentation will follow from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore will light up the stage in advance of Macy’s iconic fireworks display on the canvas of New York City’s summer skyline. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance. Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage. In addition, celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will join the evening.



