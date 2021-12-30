 Skip navigation
NIGHTLY COVERAGE OF 2022 DAKAR RALLY PRESENTED ACROSS NBC SPORTS AND PEACOCK, BEGINNING SUNDAY AT 8 P.M. ET

  
Published December 30, 2021 10:07 AM
cnKf9FMo_400x400

Annual Off-Road Endurance Race Begins This Sunday and Continues Nightly Through Friday, Jan. 14, on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

Extended Highlights of Dakar Rally Coverage Will be Available on NBC Sports Digital Platforms and Peacock

Dakar Rally Begins NBC Sports’ 2022 “Home of Motorsports” Programming

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 30, 2021 – Coverage of the 2022 Dakar Rally -- the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race -- begins this Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. NBC Sports presents nightly hour-long coverage of the 12-stage race in Saudi Arabia through Friday, January 14. Extended highlights of every show (all 12 stages and the rest day) will be available on NBC Sports digital platforms and Peacock.

More than 550 competitors across seven classes will race across 5,000+ miles of varying terrain, including desert, canyons, dunes and mountains throughout Saudi Arabia. This will mark the third consecutive time that the country has hosted the race.

American Ricky Brabec, who followed his historic Bike class victory in 2020 with a second-place finish last year, headlines the field of competitors. Other top U.S. riders feature Skyler Howes, who has back-to-back top-ten finishes in the Bike class, and Austin Jones, second-place finisher in last year’s SSV class.

NASCAR on NBC analyst and reporter Parker Kligerman will provide commentary on Dakar Rally coverage.

Nightly hour-long coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Following is the complete coverage schedule of the 2022 Dakar Rally on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA:

DateCoverageTime (ET)
Sun., January 2Stage 1 – Jeddah to Ha’il8 p.m.
Tues., January 4Stage 2 – Ha’il to Al Artawiyah7 p.m.
Stage 3 – Al Artawiyah to Al Qaisumah8 p.m.
Wed., January 5Stage 4 – Al Qaisumah to Riyadh8 p.m.
Fri., January 7Stage 5 – Riyadh to Riyadh5 p.m.
Stage 6 – Riyadh to Riyadh8 p.m.
Sat., January 8Rest Day8 p.m.
Sun., January 9Stage 7 – Riyadh to Al Dawadimi8 p.m.
Mon., January 10Stage 8 – Al Dawadimi to Wadi Ad-Dawasir7 p.m.
Tues., January 11Stage 9 – Wadi Ad-Dawasir to Wadi Ad-Dawasir7 p.m.
Wed., January 12Stage 10 – Wadi Ad-Dawasir to Bisha7 p.m.
Thurs., January 13Stage 11 – Bisha to Bisha7 p.m.
Fri., January 14Stage 12 – Bisha to Jeddah7:30 p.m.

The Dakar Rally begins NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Monster Energy Supercross, MotoGP, Monster Jam, and more.

--NBC SPORTS--