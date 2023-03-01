NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVES INTO 2023 SEASON AT FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG THIS SUNDAY AT 12 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices, Qualifying, Warmup Sessions and INDY NXT Race From Streets of St. Petersburg Friday-Sunday

Telemundo Deportes to Provide Spanish-Language Coverage of Three INDYCAR Races This Season, Including This Weekend’s Season Opener

2023 Monster Energy Supercross Season Continues from Daytona International Speedway Saturday Live at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 1, 2023 – NBC Sports presents the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) this Sunday live at 12 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Pre-race coverage leads into race coverage getting underway at 12:30 p.m. ET. The race marks the first of seven races airing on NBC to begin the season . Peacock, which offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States, is once again the one-stop-shop for INDYCAR fans this season, streaming all races as well as exclusive coverage of nearly all qualifying and practice sessions.

Reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power is part of a star-studded group of drivers in the series’ paddock that includes six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time champion Josef Newgarden, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, among others. Scott McLaughlin looks to defend his first career INDYCAR victory at last season’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Hinchcliffe won the St. Petersburg race 10 years ago in 2013, which marked his first career INDYCAR victory. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Live coverage of qualifying, practice sessions and race-day warmups from St. Petersburg Friday-Sunday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone season opening race will also be presented from St. Petersburg on Sunday at 9:50 a.m. ET on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here .

For a second consecutive season, Telemundo Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of three INDYCAR races in 2023, including this weekend’s season opener, the Indianapolis 500 and the season finale at Laguna Seca, on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo app. Host Frederik Oldenburg will anchor studio coverage with race announcer Sergio Rodriguez, analyst Jaime Macias, and reporter Veronica Rodriguez on the call for the three races.

Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Last year, NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES delivered the most-watched INDYCAR season in six years (since 2016) and NBC Sports’ most-watched season on record , an increase of 5% compared to 2021. Click here for more information.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, Universo

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., March 3 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Practice 1 Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., March 4 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Practice 2 Peacock 10 a.m. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Qualifying Peacock 2:15 p.m. Sun., March 5 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Warmup Peacock 9 a.m. INDY NXT Race Peacock 9:50 a.m. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 12 p.m. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30 p.m.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: DAYTONA

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season continues this weekend from historic Daytona International Speedway on Saturday live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a five-time Daytona Supercross race winner, designed the course at Daytona International Speedway for the 16th consecutive year.

Carmichael, a 15-time SuperMotocross champion, and nine-time SuperMotocross champion Ryan Villopoto previewed this Saturday’s race on the premiere episode of the Title 24 podcast here . Carmichael and Villopoto will discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Tuesday throughout the 2023 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel and for download on all major podcast platforms, including NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

Last week in Arlington, Texas, Cooper Webb (158 pts) won his second consecutive race of the season and narrowed Eli Tomac’s lead atop the 450SX Class standings to only two points (160 pts). Chase Sexton sits in third place with 155 points. Nate Thrasher collected his first Eastern Regional 250SX Class win of the season in Arlington.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Daytona gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here .

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Todd Harris

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Ricky Carmichael Reporters: Daniel Blair, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH





TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., March 4 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 1:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock 7 p.m. Mon., March 6 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation



