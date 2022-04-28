NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVES INTO MAY WITH THE HONDA GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

INDYCAR Race Coverage From Barber Motorsports Park Begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock; Post-Race Show Presented at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Practice and Qualifying to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Friday and Saturday

INDYCAR Pick ‘Em Free-to-Play Game Returns After Inaugural $25,000 Jackpot Winner at Grand Prix of Long Beach

IMSA Monterey Sports Car Championship Live Coverage Immediately Follows INDYCAR Race Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Monster Energy Supercross Regular Season Finale in Denver Presented Saturday Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 28, 2022 – The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season drives into the month of May with live coverage of the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. A post-race show featuring driver interviews, analysis and the podium ceremony will be presented exclusively on Peacock beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Honda Grand Prix of Alabama marks the fourth of six races airing on NBC to begin the season.

Reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou is part of a star-studded group of drivers that includes two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, among others. Newgarden won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in the series’ last race on April 10, with Grosjean and Palou rounding out the podium. Newgarden currently leads the standings (118 pts). Palou won last year’s season-opening edition of the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Josef Newgarden 118 Scott McLaughlin 113 Alex Palou 103 Will Power 102 Scott Dixon 83

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Barber Motorsports Park on Friday and Saturday will exclusively stream on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. The inaugural jackpot winner took home the prize following a perfect selection for the Grand Prix of Long Beach and was personally congratulated by Newgarden.

INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

NBC Sports’ viewership for the 2022 INDYCAR season is averaging a TAD of 1.148 million viewers, marking the series’ best start through a season’s opening three races since 2003 and up 34% vs. 2021 (858,000 viewers) that featured two races on NBC and one on NBCSN. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Fri., April 29 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Practice Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., April 30 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Practice 2 Peacock 10 a.m. Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Qualifying Peacock 1 p.m. Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Practice 3 Peacock 5:20 p.m. Sun., May 1 Indy Lights Peacock 10:55 a.m. Honda Grand Prix of Alabama NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 p.m. Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Post-Race Peacock 3 p.m.

IMSA: MONTEREY SPORTS CAR CHAMPIONSHIP

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Dave Burns

: Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Parker Kligerman, Matt Yocum

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California gets underway this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock immediately following INDYCAR’s Honda Grand Prix of Alabama. The two-hour and forty-minute race features four car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona (GTD), and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: DENVER

Two championship titles can be won this weekend in the final race in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross regular season from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., live this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Two champions can be crowned this weekend in the 450SX and 250SX West classes. Eli Tomac can win the 450SX championship if he finishes in 14th place or better and Christian Craig can clinch the 250SX West Class by finishing ahead of Hunter Lawrence or earning at least three points more than Lawrence.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Todd Harris

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., April 30 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 9 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m. Sun., May 1 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 9 a.m.

*Encore presentation

MOTOGP: SPANISH GRAND PRIX

The sixth race of the 2022 MotoGP season is presented live this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix from Circuito de Jerez Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins are currently tied atop the premier class points standings.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

INDYCAR, IMSA, Monster Energy Supercross, and MotoGP are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.



--NBC SPORTS--