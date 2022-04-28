NTT INDYCAR SERIES DRIVES INTO MAY WITH THE HONDA GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK
INDYCAR Race Coverage From Barber Motorsports Park Begins Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock; Post-Race Show Presented at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
Practice and Qualifying to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Friday and Saturday
INDYCAR Pick ‘Em Free-to-Play Game Returns After Inaugural $25,000 Jackpot Winner at Grand Prix of Long Beach
IMSA Monterey Sports Car Championship Live Coverage Immediately Follows INDYCAR Race Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
Monster Energy Supercross Regular Season Finale in Denver Presented Saturday Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – April 28, 2022 – The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season drives into the month of May with live coverage of the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. A post-race show featuring driver interviews, analysis and the podium ceremony will be presented exclusively on Peacock beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Honda Grand Prix of Alabama marks the fourth of six races airing on NBC to begin the season.
Reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou is part of a star-studded group of drivers that includes two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, among others. Newgarden won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in the series’ last race on April 10, with Grosjean and Palou rounding out the podium. Newgarden currently leads the standings (118 pts). Palou won last year’s season-opening edition of the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama.
TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS
|Driver
|Points
|Josef Newgarden
|118
|Scott McLaughlin
|113
|Alex Palou
|103
|Will Power
|102
|Scott Dixon
|83
The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.
Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Barber Motorsports Park on Friday and Saturday will exclusively stream on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.
NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. The inaugural jackpot winner took home the prize following a perfect selection for the Grand Prix of Long Beach and was personally congratulated by Newgarden.
INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).
NBC Sports’ viewership for the 2022 INDYCAR season is averaging a TAD of 1.148 million viewers, marking the series’ best start through a season’s opening three races since 2003 and up 34% vs. 2021 (858,000 viewers) that featured two races on NBC and one on NBCSN. Click here for more details.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
- Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe
- Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – NBC
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Network/Streaming
|Time (ET)
|Fri., April 29
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Practice
|Peacock
|4 p.m.
|Sat., April 30
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Practice 2
|Peacock
|10 a.m.
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Qualifying
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Practice 3
|Peacock
|5:20 p.m.
|Sun., May 1
|Indy Lights
|Peacock
|10:55 a.m.
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|1 p.m.
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama – Post-Race
|Peacock
|3 p.m.
IMSA: MONTEREY SPORTS CAR CHAMPIONSHIP
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Dave Burns
- Analyst: Calvin Fish
- Pit Reporters: Parker Kligerman, Matt Yocum
Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California gets underway this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock immediately following INDYCAR’s Honda Grand Prix of Alabama. The two-hour and forty-minute race features four car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), GT Daytona (GTD), and Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).
MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: DENVER
Two championship titles can be won this weekend in the final race in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross regular season from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., live this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Two champions can be crowned this weekend in the 450SX and 250SX West classes. Eli Tomac can win the 450SX championship if he finishes in 14th place or better and Christian Craig can clinch the 250SX West Class by finishing ahead of Hunter Lawrence or earning at least three points more than Lawrence.
BROADCAST TEAM
- Play by Play: Todd Harris
- Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
- Reporters: Will Christien, Daniel Blair
HOW TO WATCH
- TV – NBC, CNBC
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Date
|Coverage
|Network/Streaming
|Time (ET)
|Sat., April 30
|Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying
|Peacock
|9 a.m.
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race
|NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|3 p.m.
|Sun., May 1
|Monster Energy Supercross – Race*
|CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|9 a.m.
*Encore presentation
MOTOGP: SPANISH GRAND PRIX
The sixth race of the 2022 MotoGP season is presented live this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix from Circuito de Jerez Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins are currently tied atop the premier class points standings.
Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.
INDYCAR, IMSA, Monster Energy Supercross, and MotoGP are part of NBC Sports’ “Home of Motorsports” programming throughout 2022, spanning NASCAR, Monster Jam, Dakar Rally, and more.
