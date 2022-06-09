NTT INDYCAR SERIES GOES TO ROAD AMERICA FOR THE SONSIO GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

INDYCAR Practice, Qualifying and Indy Lights Race from Road America Presented Exclusively on Peacock Friday-Sunday

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 9, 2022 – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to Road America this weekend with live coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix in Elkhart Lake, Wis., Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Will Power of Team Penske took the lead in the season standings (255 pts) following his Detroit Grand Prix victory last Sunday in the series’ final race on Detroit’s Belle Isle road course. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (252) and Indy 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward (243) round out the top three in the standings. Reigning series champion Alex Palou won last year’s race at Road America.

Two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden has a chance to win the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge and a million-dollar prize if he wins this Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix on a road circuit after already earning victories on an oval (XPEL 375) and street course (Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach) this season.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Will Power 255 Marcus Ericsson 252 Pato O’Ward 243 Alex Palou 241 Josef Newgarden 208

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, and Dave Burns will provide reports from pit road.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions as well as an Indy Lights race from the Road America circuit will exclusively stream on Peacock Friday-Sunday. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., June 10 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Practice Peacock 4:25 p.m. Sat., June 11 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Practice 2 Peacock 10:45 a.m. Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Qualifying Peacock 1:45 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Final Practice Peacock 5:20 p.m. Sun., June 12 Indy Lights Race Peacock 10:30 a.m. Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 12:30 p.m.

MOTOCROSS THUNDER VALLEY NATIONAL

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporter: Will Christien

Live coverage of the Motocross Thunder Valley National from Lakewood, Colo., is presented this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The hour-long coverage features the 450 Moto 1 race, including Eli Tomac, points standings leader Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson.

Jason Weigandt, seven-time Motocross champion and five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael and Will Christien discuss the Motocross season and preview Saturday’s race here.

WORLD SUPERBIKE

World Superbike heads to Italy for Round 4 of the 2022 season with coverage of the Superpole race and Race 2 in Emilia-Romagna this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Alvaro Bautista leads the championship ahead of six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea and defending series champion Toprak Razgatlioglu. American Garrett Gerloff returns to the grid after suffering a left knee injury that kept him out of the last round.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Detroit, Mich., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

