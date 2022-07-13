PEACOCK PRESENTS 65+ HOURS OF LIVE WORLD TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS OREGON22 COVERAGE, INCLUDING ALL COMPETITION SESSIONS, BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY AT NOON ET

Extensive Streaming Coverage Across Peacock During 10-Day Event, Including All Competition Sessions Live

Peacock Presents Exclusive Live Primetime Coverage July 18-19 at 8 p.m. ET

Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton Headline Team USA Athletes Competing in Eugene, Oregon

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 13, 2022 – Peacock will present 65+ hours of extensive, live coverage of the World Track & Field Championships Oregon22 from the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field beginning this Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 24. Coverage of the 10-day event – the first time the outdoor World Championships will be held in the U.S. – begins tomorrow at Noon ET on Peacock.

Peacock will stream all competition sessions from Eugene, including exclusive live primetime coverage on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock will present exclusive live coverage of the women’s 1500m, heptathlon, men’s high jump and women’s triple jump (July 18) as well as the men’s 400m hurdles, which is expected to feature a showdown between Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Karsten Warholm of Norway and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist American Rai Benjamin, and the men’s 1500m (July 19).

In addition, Peacock will simulstream all live coverage on NBC. In order to provide coverage of all sessions throughout the World Championships, Peacock will utilize world feed commentary of select competition. Full simulstreaming of NBC, USA Network and CNBC programming will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Click here for NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage schedule, including its television programming.

The World Track & Field Championships Oregon22 will begin from the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field this Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 24, and will be presented across numerous networks and platforms of NBCUniversal. It will be the first time the outdoor World Championships will be held in the U.S. and NBC Sports will utilize NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC and NBC Sports digital platforms to provide comprehensive coverage.

The world’s biggest track & field athletes will participate in the meet, which is expected to feature 37 defending world champions and 37 U.S. Olympic medalists. Headlining the American contingent in Eugene is the most decorated track & field athlete in World Championships history Allyson Felix, Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and current world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, defending 200m world champion and Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medalist Noah Lyles, Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley, and 200m under-20 world record holder Erriyon Knighton, among a host of other Olympians.

The prestigious meet will be held at University of Oregon’s iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., which re-opened its doors in 2021 after undergoing major renovations from 2018-2020 that have cemented its status as one of track & field’s premiere venues for international competition.

Dubbed “TrackTown USA,” Eugene and the University of Oregon have hosted multiple U.S. and NCAA championship meets and Diamond League competitions, making it only fitting that it hosts the first-ever outdoor World Championships in the U.S., which was originally scheduled for 2021, but was delayed after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponement.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including NASCAR, INDYCAR, golf, MLB Sunday Leadoff, horse racing, Sunday Night Football, Olympic sports, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

This week, Peacock will also present extensive coverage of the 150th Open Championship Thursday-Sunday and will present its first exclusive NTT INDYCAR SERIES race with the Honda Indy Toronto this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

PEACOCK’S WORLD TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS OREGON22 SCHEDULE (all times ET unless noted):

Date Platform Time Fri., July 15 Peacock 12-8 p.m. Peacock, USA Network 8-11 p.m. Sat., July 16 Peacock, CNBC 1:30-3 p.m. Peacock, NBC 3-5 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT Sun., July 17 Peacock, CNBC 9-11:30 a.m. Peacock, NBC 2-4:30 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-10 p.m. Peacock, NBC 10-11 p.m. ET/PT Mon., July 18 Peacock, USA Network 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock 12:30-4 p.m. Peacock 8-11 p.m. Tues., July 19 Peacock 8-11 p.m. Wed., July 20 Peacock, USA Network 7:30-11 p.m. Thurs., July 21 Peacock, USA Network 8-11 p.m. Fri., July 22 Peacock 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Peacock, USA Network 8:30-11 p.m. Sat., July 23 Peacock 12:50-4 p.m. Peacock, NBC 2-3 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT Sun., July 24 Peacock 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Peacock 12:30-3 p.m. Peacock, CNBC 8-9 p.m. Peacock, NBC 9-11 p.m. ET/PT

Note: schedule subject to change



--NBC SPORTS--