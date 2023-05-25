 Skip navigation
Top News

Kadarius Toney
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PEACOCK’S MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS -- HOME TO INDIANAPOLIS 500, PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY,” ROLAND-GARROS, AND MORE

  
Published May 25, 2023 12:40 PM
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: “peacocktv.com” Logo -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

16 Concurrent Live Streams this Sunday, May 28 Headlined by Indianapolis 500, All 10 Premier League “Championship Sunday” Matches, Roland-Garros, and MLB Sunday Leadoff

100+ Hours of Live Event Coverage on Peacock this Holiday Weekend

Peacock Features the Most Live Sports of Any Direct-to-Consumer Streamer in the United States

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 25, 2023 – Peacock, which offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States, is home to 100+ hours of live sports coverage this holiday weekend, featuring the Indianapolis 500, all 10 Premier League “Championship Sunday” matches, Round 1 coverage of Roland-Garros tennis, MLB Sunday Leadoff, and more.

On Sunday, May 28, Peacock will feature up to 16 concurrent live streams beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET:

Following is Peacock’s live event Memorial Day Weekend schedule:

DateTime (ET)Event
Sat., May 2710 a.m.Premiership Rugby Grand Final: Saracens vs. Sale Sharks*
Sat., May 27NoonIndianapolis 500 Parade*
Sat., May 271 p.m.WWE Night of Champions*
Sat., May 271 p.m.Pro Motocross Fox Raceway National*
Sat., May 271 p.m.PGA TOUR: Charles Schwab Challenge
Sat., May 271:30 p.m.PGA TOUR Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Sat., May 274:30 p.m.USATF: LA Grand Prix
Sat., May 275:30 p.m.LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play
Sun., May 289 a.m.Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race
Sun., May 289:30 a.m.Premier League Mornings
Sun., May 2811:30 a.m.10 Premier League Championship Sunday Matches
Sun., May 2811:30 a.m.Premier League Goal Rush*
Sun., May 2811:35 a.m.MLB Sunday Leadoff: Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays*
Sun., May 28NoonRoland-Garros – Round 1*
Sun., May 2812:30 p.m.Indianapolis 500
Sun., May 281 p.m.PGA TOUR: Charles Schwab Challenge
Sun., May 281:30 p.m.LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play*
Sun., May 281:30 p.m.Premier League Goal Zone
Sun., May 282 p.m.Diamond League: Rabat
Sun., May 282:30 p.m.USFL: Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats
Sun., May 283 p.m.PGA TOUR Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Sun., May 286:30 p.m.LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play
Sun., May 288 p.m.WWE: NXT Battleground*
Sun., May 288:30 p.m.Liga MX Final: Chivas v. Tigres (Spanish-language)
Mon., May 2911 a.m.Roland-Garros – Round 1
Mon., May 293 p.m.Roland-Garros – Round 1 Night Session*
Mon., May 295 p.m.2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
Mon., May 298:30 p.m.Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration*
*Peacock Exclusive

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football (beginning this September), Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

