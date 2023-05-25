PEACOCK’S MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS -- HOME TO INDIANAPOLIS 500, PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY,” ROLAND-GARROS, AND MORE

16 Concurrent Live Streams this Sunday, May 28 Headlined by Indianapolis 500, All 10 Premier League “Championship Sunday” Matches, Roland-Garros, and MLB Sunday Leadoff

100+ Hours of Live Event Coverage on Peacock this Holiday Weekend

Peacock Features the Most Live Sports of Any Direct-to-Consumer Streamer in the United States

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 25, 2023 – Peacock, which offers the most live sports of any direct-to-consumer streaming service in the United States , is home to 100+ hours of live sports coverage this holiday weekend, featuring the Indianapolis 500, all 10 Premier League “Championship Sunday” matches, Round 1 coverage of Roland-Garros tennis, MLB Sunday Leadoff, and more.

On Sunday, May 28, Peacock will feature up to 16 concurrent live streams beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET:



Following is Peacock’s live event Memorial Day Weekend schedule :

Date Time (ET) Event Sat., May 27 10 a.m. Premiership Rugby Grand Final: Saracens vs. Sale Sharks* Sat., May 27 Noon Indianapolis 500 Parade* Sat., May 27 1 p.m. WWE Night of Champions* Sat., May 27 1 p.m. Pro Motocross Fox Raceway National* Sat., May 27 1 p.m. PGA TOUR: Charles Schwab Challenge Sat., May 27 1:30 p.m. PGA TOUR Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Sat., May 27 4:30 p.m. USATF: LA Grand Prix Sat., May 27 5:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Sun., May 28 9 a.m. Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race Sun., May 28 9:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. 10 Premier League Championship Sunday Matches Sun., May 28 11:30 a.m. Premier League Goal Rush* Sun., May 28 11:35 a.m. MLB Sunday Leadoff: Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays* Sun., May 28 Noon Roland-Garros – Round 1* Sun., May 28 12:30 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Sun., May 28 1 p.m. PGA TOUR: Charles Schwab Challenge Sun., May 28 1:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play* Sun., May 28 1:30 p.m. Premier League Goal Zone Sun., May 28 2 p.m. Diamond League: Rabat Sun., May 28 2:30 p.m. USFL: Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats Sun., May 28 3 p.m. PGA TOUR Champions: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Sun., May 28 6:30 p.m. LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play Sun., May 28 8 p.m. WWE: NXT Battleground* Sun., May 28 8:30 p.m. Liga MX Final: Chivas v. Tigres (Spanish-language) Mon., May 29 11 a.m. Roland-Garros – Round 1 Mon., May 29 3 p.m. Roland-Garros – Round 1 Night Session* Mon., May 29 5 p.m. 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Mon., May 29 8:30 p.m. Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration* *Peacock Exclusive

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football (beginning this September), Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, SuperMotocross World Championship, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



