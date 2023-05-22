REMINDER – MIKE TIRICO, DANICA PATRICK, DALE EARNHARDT JR., LEIGH DIFFEY, TOWNSEND BELL & JAMES HINCHCLIFFE DISCUSS INDY 500 ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 11 A.M. ET
Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports
107th Running of Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo; Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 9 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2023 – Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call today, May 22, at 11 a.m. ET.
Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports
Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin this Sunday, May 28, at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and continues on NBC, Peacock and Universo at 11 a.m. ET.
Indianapolis 500 practice coverage continues today, May 22, at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. Click here
for more information on NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 programming throughout the week.
- WHAT: NBC Sports Indianapolis 500 Media Conference Call
- WHO: Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe
- WHEN: Today, May 22, at 11 a.m. ET
- NUMBER: 786-697-3501
- PASSCODE: NBC Sports
–NBC SPORTS–