REMINDER – MIKE TIRICO, DANICA PATRICK, DALE EARNHARDT JR., LEIGH DIFFEY, TOWNSEND BELL & JAMES HINCHCLIFFE DISCUSS INDY 500 ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 11 A.M. ET

107th Running of Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo; Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 9 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2023 – Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, and James Hinchcliffe will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call today, May 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

Coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin this Sunday, May 28, at 9 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock and continues on NBC, Peacock and Universo at 11 a.m. ET.

Indianapolis 500 practice coverage continues today, May 22, at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 programming throughout the week.





