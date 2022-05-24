 Skip navigation
*REMINDER* MIKE TIRICO, DANICA PATRICK, DALE EARNHARDT JR., LEIGH DIFFEY, TOWNSEND BELL &JAMES HINCHCLIFFE DISCUSS INDY 500 ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 2 P.M. ET

  
Published May 24, 2022 07:47 AM
2022 Indy 500

106th Running of Indianapolis 500 Sunday, May 29 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Dial 313-209-6544 to Participate; Passcode 7732963

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 24, 2022 – Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on a media conference call today, May 24, at 2 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 313-209-6544; Passcode: 7732963

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will begin on Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 practice and qualifying coverage this week.


  • WHAT: Indianapolis 500 Media Conference Call

  • WHO: Mike Tirico, Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

  • WHEN: Today, May 24, at 2 p.m. ET

  • NUMBER: 313-209-6544

  • PASSCODE: 7732963

