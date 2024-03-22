 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
How to watch Xfinity race at COTA: Start time, TV info and weather
Rick Barnes
NCAA Tournament Best Bets: Eight Wagers for Saturday’s Eight Games
nbc_horseracing_louisianaderbypostrace_230325.jpg
How to watch, streaming info for Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks on road to 2024 Kentucky Derby

Top Clips

oly_atwhep_hallworldslookback.jpg
Hall revisits competing vs. rival Johnson-Thompson
nbc_dps_ohtaniinterpreterallegations_240322.jpg
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
nbc_pft_lionsreleasesutton_240322.jpg
Lions release Sutton after felony charge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
How to watch Xfinity race at COTA: Start time, TV info and weather
Rick Barnes
NCAA Tournament Best Bets: Eight Wagers for Saturday’s Eight Games
nbc_horseracing_louisianaderbypostrace_230325.jpg
How to watch, streaming info for Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks on road to 2024 Kentucky Derby

Top Clips

oly_atwhep_hallworldslookback.jpg
Hall revisits competing vs. rival Johnson-Thompson
nbc_dps_ohtaniinterpreterallegations_240322.jpg
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
nbc_pft_lionsreleasesutton_240322.jpg
Lions release Sutton after felony charge

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  By
  • Dan Beaver,
  By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 22, 2024 11:36 AM

It’s time for riders to head back to the West Coast for Round 11 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, so make certain to adjust your internal clocks after four weeks in the Central and Eastern time zones.

Seattle Supercross by the Numbers

With three consecutive wins, Jett Lawrence is setting himself apart from the competition but there is still a lot of racing ahead. Joining him on last week’s podium, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton each believe they have a shot at the top of the box this week while Cooper Webb needs to get off his seesaw. For the last five weeks Webb has alternated podium finishes with results outside the top three.

SX Daytona 2024 Jett Lawrence.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Indianapolis Triple Crown for overall win, Cameron McAdoo takes the 250s.
Jett Lawrence is now only the second rider to ever sweep the Triple Crown format.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Dylan Ferrandis to miss second week to illness

The 250 West riders return from their four-week hiatus ready to renew a tight battle at the top of the chart. Levi Kitchen brings the red plate to his home state while Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire are only five behind.

SX 2024 Rd 10 Indianapolis Cameron McAdoo.jpg
Mindfulness turned Cameron McAdoo’s Supercross program around
Cameron McAdoo: “I’m the same person whether I have success on Saturday night or not” and that has been a hard lesson to learn.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Meanwhile, Garrett Marchbanks continues to challenge for a top-five position in the 250W championship with sixth-place Mitchell Oldenburg 20 points behind him. In fourth, Jo Shimoda is looking for a second consecutive podium.

SX Rd 08 2024 Copper Webb Q1.jpg
5 things to watch for in Seattle Supercross: There’s still time, but time’s running out
There will be a much clearer picture of what riders can and can’t do in 2024 after this week in Seattle.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2024 Supercross season in Seattle:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, will begin live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Jason Weigandt will deliver the play-by-play with Ricky Carmichael as analyst. Will Christien and Jason Thomas serve as this week’s trackside reporters.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

Rd11_Seattle_Overview01_0-1.png

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification 1
2:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying
2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
3:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Qualification 2
4:15 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying
4:30 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
4:45 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
5:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
5:15 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
5:30 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program
7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
8:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
9:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
9:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
9:40 p.m.: Intermission
9:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
10:26 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

