Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
It’s time for riders to head back to the West Coast for Round 11 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, so make certain to adjust your internal clocks after four weeks in the Central and Eastern time zones.
Seattle Supercross by the Numbers
With three consecutive wins, Jett Lawrence is setting himself apart from the competition but there is still a lot of racing ahead. Joining him on last week’s podium, Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton each believe they have a shot at the top of the box this week while Cooper Webb needs to get off his seesaw. For the last five weeks Webb has alternated podium finishes with results outside the top three.
Dylan Ferrandis to miss second week to illness
The 250 West riders return from their four-week hiatus ready to renew a tight battle at the top of the chart. Levi Kitchen brings the red plate to his home state while Jordon Smith and RJ Hampshire are only five behind.
Meanwhile, Garrett Marchbanks continues to challenge for a top-five position in the 250W championship with sixth-place Mitchell Oldenburg 20 points behind him. In fourth, Jo Shimoda is looking for a second consecutive podium.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2024 Supercross season in Seattle:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, will begin live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.
Jason Weigandt will deliver the play-by-play with Ricky Carmichael as analyst. Will Christien and Jason Thomas serve as this week’s trackside reporters.
Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET.
All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.
Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:
Qualification 1
2:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying
2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
3:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
Qualification 2
4:15 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying
4:30 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
4:45 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
5:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
5:15 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
5:30 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
Evening Program
7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
8:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
8:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
9:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
9:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
9:40 p.m.: Intermission
9:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
10:26 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
