Southwick MX betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Cooper’s odds stabilized

As the field heads into The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, Jett Lawrence’s outright overall victory odds (-380) continue to become less attractive after he scored his fourth Nationals victory of 2025, but Eli Tomac’s (+242) were also trimmed this week after earning his second moto win at High Point.

Last week in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, Jett proved that even when things do not go his way in the outdoor series, he remains untouchable in terms of the overall win. He was caught off guard when rain fell at the gate drop of the second moto, and an overabundance of caution dropped him into a battle for 10th in the first turn. Jett’s confidence is at an astronomical level, as he has lost only one overall outdoor National in the three years he’s raced in the 450 Pro Motocross series. He kept his emotions in check and steadily rode through the field to third just prior to the race being red-flagged with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

Meanwhile, Jett’s odds to win the championship skyrocketed to -1127 compared to Tomac’s +546. Jett has a 28-point lead over the competition, which is more than one moto. Look for that gap to continue to grow until Tomac trims points away from the presumptive champion in consecutive weeks.

But Tomac is not lacking in confidence either. He’s been in the series long enough to know that if he keeps the pressure on and avoids injury, it’s a matter of time before he puts two strong motos together and wins the overall. His weakness in 2025 has been the ability to experience two solid gate drops. In High Point, he struggled in Moto 1 and used up his reserves before becoming a part of a three-rider battle for third. He finished fifth, but was only one second off pace to standing on the podium in that moto and scoring the overall victory.

Scoring his second podium of the season, Hunter Lawrence (+841) remains the only other rider under 10/1 in opening raw odds. Hunter began the season with long odds of +1648 in Pala, California, and after finishing third in that round, traders overcompensated, giving him +558 odds at Hangtown. His last three rounds landed between +841 and +862, which is a reasonable return on investment. Hunter has been uneven this year as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, but he was one lap away from scoring the overall in High Point.

The traders at Alt Sports Data, the official linemaker for the SuperMotocross Championship, are apparently getting slightly more worried that Aaron Plessinger (+1322) is preparing to break through. His +1900 odds for High Point were 578 points higher than he shows on the opening form for Southwick in no small part because of the laps he led in Moto 1 when Jett stalled his bike.

Justin Cooper (+3434) remains virtually unchanged since he dropped from +4445 at Thunder Valley to +3233 at High Point. He remains a high-risk, high-reward proposition who could factor into some betting strategies. Last week, Cooper swept the top five in the two motos and kept his streak of overall top-fives alive.

One intriguing head-to-head matchup this week is between Jorge Prado (+14186 in overall odds) versus Jason Anderson (+12246). While Anderson is favored in overall odds by nearly 2/1, Prado holds the advantage in the matchup with odds of -128 to Anderson’s -104. Neither rider is strong enough to warrant an overall win bet, but with podium odds of +805 for Prado, he could be worthy of some loose change.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -380

Eli Tomac, +242

Hunter Lawrence, +841

Aaron Plessinger, +1322

Justin Cooper, +3434

Cooper Webb, +8233

Jason Anderson, +12246

Jorge Prado, +14186

Joey Savatgy, +14186

Malcolm Stewart, +14186

Colt Nichols, +14186

RJ Hampshire, +14186

Bryson Gardner, +14186

Harri Kullas, +14186

Derek Drake, +14186

Derek Kelley, +14186

Romain Pape, +14186

Benny Bloss, +14186

Bryce Shelly, +14186

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -1900

Eli Tomac, -300

Aaron Plessinger, -110

Hunter Lawrence, 105

Justin Cooper, 108

Jason Anderson, 155

Cooper Webb, 227

RJ Hampshire, 713

Joey Savatgy, 764

Jorge Prado, 805

Malcolm Stewart, 1154

Harri Kullas, 4186

Benny Bloss, 4186

Derek Drake, 4186

Romain Pape, 4186

Colt Nichols, 4186

Derek Kelley, 4186

Brandon Ray, 4186

Bryce Shelly, 4186

Bryson Gardner, 4186

More SuperMotocross News

Chad Reed among 2025 AMA HoF inductees

Chance Hymas out for remainder of 2025

High Point 450 Results | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence wins High Point overall; Eli Tomac takes Moto 2

Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point

Jett Lawrence stalls in High Point Moto 1, recovers, wins

Haiden Deegan wins High Point 250 Moto 1, restarts streak

High Point 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Cameron McAdoo update

Reid Taylor to make debut at High Point

