Sting Ray Robb describes watching his tire rolling through Iowa traffic: ‘It was close’

NEWTON, Iowa – As his left-rear tire rolled up the banking in Turn 3 at Iowa Speedway, Sting Ray Robb screamed a warning on the radio and helplessly watched – and hoped.

Somehow, none of the other 27 cars screaming around the 0.894-mile oval made contact with the loose wheel on Lap 158.

“It was close,” Robb told NBC Sports. “I was watching in my mirror, and as soon as it left off, I got on the radio and was shouting at the guys to tell someone. They pulled out the yellow as quick as they could, but you had cars doing 180 mph around this place, it comes up on you pretty quick.”

Robb said he realized the wheel was loose when he reached pit exit but had been given no prior warning by the team – aside from a member of his pit crew throwing a hand up after he’d left the stall. The rookie stayed off the banking and was trying to nurse his No. 51 Dallara-Honda back to the pits on the apron when the wheel broke loose.

“I didn’t have any communication on the radio, so I was like I’m going to go out,” Robb said. “I didn’t see anything wrong. He sent me and then threw his hand up. So I didn’t know what the issue was. I realized it was loose at about the pit limit marker. As soon as I saw it, I was trying to get back around.”

Robb said it wasn’t an equipment problem that caused the wheel to come loose. his Dale Coyne Racing team had the same problem Saturday with the right rear tire.

“With the pressure on the right rear, it stays on,” Robb said. “The left rear, it just doesn’t work like that.

“There was a series of issues that went wrong there. We’re going to go back and look at them and fix it. A little bit more experience for everyone, and honestly, I’m kind of glad that it happened because it makes it something tangible of something that’s wrong in the team.”

The incident conjured up disconcerting memories of tires sailing out of racetracks, most recently at the 107th Indy 500 two months ago. The left rear wheel assembly on Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 Dallara-Honda became detached in an impact with Felix Rosenqvist’s No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet. The tire flew over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grandstands and struck a car in the parking lot, but no one was seriously injured (IndyCar strengthened its retaining nuts for Iowa, the first oval since Indy).

There was luck involved Sunday at Iowa as race winner Josef Newgarden narrowly averted Robb’s wheel. So did Conor Daly, who hit a loose wheel during the 2021 Indy 500.

Kirkwood told Bruce Martin that he was the first driver to see Robb’s tire.

“It came off right next to me,” Kirkwood said. “He was on the apron, and his wheel comes off, and it is coming at my car. I missed it by a good margin but probably not the best thing for a race driver to see. It was a little bit of a flashback to what happened at the Indianapolis 500.

“I was through it so quick, I told my team it was going yellow, and the yellow didn’t come out for another 10 seconds. It seemed a long time for the yellow to come out. I saw the tire, and it took until I was past the start-finish line before they called the yellow.”

Citing the team causing a hazardous situation, IndyCar officials parked Robb, who finished last after completing 152 of 250 laps.

“I understand the series’ call to set us down for the day, but it’s just frustrating,” Robb said. “Horrible ending to a bad day.”