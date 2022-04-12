SUNDAY’S GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED EDITION OF RACE IN NBC SPORTS HISTORY

Grand Prix of Long Beach (GPLB) Averages Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.078 Million Viewers on NBC and Peacock

INDYCAR TAD Up 13% vs. Last Year’s NBC Race Average, Excluding Indianapolis 500

2022 INDYCAR Season Averaging TAD of 1.148 Million Viewers, Best Start Through Opening Three Races in 19 Years; Up 34% vs. 2021

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 12, 2022 – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (GPLB) this past Sunday delivered the most-watched edition of the race in NBC Sports history (since 2009) as Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden took the checkered flag on the California street circuit and moved atop the points standings on NBC and Peacock. Viewership through INDYCAR’s first three races of the season is the best in 19 years.

The GPLB (3:38-5:38 p.m. ET) averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.078 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, an increase of 13% compared to the 2021 INDYCAR average for races on NBC (954,000 viewers), excluding the Indianapolis 500. Viewership for the race peaked towards its conclusion (5:15-5:30 pm ET) with a TV-only audience of 1.251 million viewers. The race also posted a 0.64 household rating.

Powered by Peacock, the GPLB delivered an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 22,900 viewers, the second-highest streaming audience on record for an INDYCAR race behind only the 2022 season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, excluding the Indy 500. The AMA also includes streaming from NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

Viewership for the 2022 INDYCAR season is averaging a TAD of 1.148 million viewers, marking the series’ best start through a season’s opening three races since 2003 and up 34% vs. 2021 (858,000 viewers) that featured two races on NBC and one on NBCSN. The GPLB marked the third of the six consecutive races to start the 2022 season on the NBC broadcast network. TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports resumes its INDYCAR coverage with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 1, at 12:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Below is NBC Sports’ remaining 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES coverage schedule:

Date Race/Track Network/Platform# Time (ET) Sun., May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 12:30 p.m. Sat., May 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 29 The 106th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sun., June 5 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit USA Network 3 p.m. Sun., June 12 Road America NBC 12:30 p.m. Sun., July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC Noon Sun., July 17 Streets of Toronto Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., July 23 Iowa Speedway – Race 1 NBC 4 p.m. Sun., July 24 Iowa Speedway – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m. Sat., July 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC Noon Sun., Aug. 7 Streets of Nashville NBC 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 4 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m.

*dates and networks/platforms are subject to change

#all races stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app except the Streets of Toronto, which streams exclusively on Peacock



