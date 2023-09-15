 Skip navigation
2024 Bristol spring race to be on concrete, not dirt

  
Published September 15, 2023 12:28 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2024 spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be back on concrete, ending a three-year run on dirt.

“As the motorsports world focuses on America’s Night Race (Saturday), we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the World’s Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024,” said Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell in a statement Friday. “We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ’90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era. We’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing and what’s to come in 2024.”

In an effort to re-energize the spring Bristol race, track officials had the half-mile speedway covered in red clay in 2021 — marking the first Cup dirt race since 1970. Joey Logano won that race in 2021. The dirt race was run in spring 2022 (Kyle Busch won) and this past spring (Christopher Bell won).

NASCAR has not announced the 2024 schedule.