Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — Aric Almirola led a Ford charge in qualifying by scoring his fifth career Cup pole.

Fords took eight of the top 10 spots in the qualifying. Fords took the top eight spots in qualifying at Atlanta in March and saw Joey Logano pass Brad Keselowski on the last lap in a duel of Fords for the win.

Almirola won the pole Saturday with a lap of 177.346 mph.

MORE: Cup starting lineup

Ryan Blaney will start second after a lap of 177.266 mph.

The rest of the top five is Chase Briscoe (177.147 mph), Logano (176.876) and Harrison Burton (176.803).

Kevin Harvick qualified sixth at 176.712 mph. The first non-Ford was Ty Gibbs in a Toyota. He qualified at 176.701 mph. The top Chevrolet was Kyle Larson, who starts eighth after a lap of 176.628 mph.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 7:20 p.m. ET on USA Network (pre-race coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA).

