COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's - Michigan State at USC
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney

oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
nbc_cbb_joes_ford_250301.jpg
Highlights: Brown, St. Joseph’s take down Fordham
nbc_nfl_combine_tylerbooker_250301.jpg
Alabama’s Booker: Playing with Milroe was special

oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
nbc_cbb_joes_ford_250301.jpg
Highlights: Brown, St. Joseph’s take down Fordham
nbc_nfl_combine_tylerbooker_250301.jpg
Alabama’s Booker: Playing with Milroe was special

COTA Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch rallies to win

  
Published March 1, 2025 05:42 PM

Connor Zilisch came through the field after a penalty to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas.

It is the second career win for the 18-year-old, who won his series debut last year at Watkins Glen. He’ll make his Cup debut Sunday at COTA.

“That was way harder than I wanted it to be,” Zilisch told the CW Network about his win. “I did not drive a clean race at all and sorry to everyone that I hit. I was kind of mentally fogged halfway through that race and glad we were able to fight back.”

MORE: COTA results

MORE: Driver points after COTA

Zilisch was penalized for entering a closed pit road. He entered pit road just after a caution came out in the opening stage. The penalty dropped Zilisch to 32nd on Lap 24 of the 65-lap race.

Zilisch recovered from that and passed JR Motorsports teammate Carson Kvapil for the lead with 10 laps to go. Zilisch pulled away for the victory.

William Byron finished second Sam Mayer placed third. Points leader Austin Hill finished fourth. Christian Eckes completed the top five.

Kvapil was in second with five laps to go when he had a right front tire go down and had to pit. He finished 23rd. Kvapil did earn a point for the Xfinity fastest lap award for the race.

Stage 1 winer: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Harrison Burton

Next: The series races at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway on the CW Network