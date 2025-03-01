COTA Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch rallies to win

Connor Zilisch came through the field after a penalty to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas.

It is the second career win for the 18-year-old, who won his series debut last year at Watkins Glen. He’ll make his Cup debut Sunday at COTA.

“That was way harder than I wanted it to be,” Zilisch told the CW Network about his win. “I did not drive a clean race at all and sorry to everyone that I hit. I was kind of mentally fogged halfway through that race and glad we were able to fight back.”

Zilisch was penalized for entering a closed pit road. He entered pit road just after a caution came out in the opening stage. The penalty dropped Zilisch to 32nd on Lap 24 of the 65-lap race.

Zilisch recovered from that and passed JR Motorsports teammate Carson Kvapil for the lead with 10 laps to go. Zilisch pulled away for the victory.

William Byron finished second Sam Mayer placed third. Points leader Austin Hill finished fourth. Christian Eckes completed the top five.

Kvapil was in second with five laps to go when he had a right front tire go down and had to pit. He finished 23rd. Kvapil did earn a point for the Xfinity fastest lap award for the race.

Stage 1 winer: William Byron

Stage 2 winner: Harrison Burton

Next: The series races at 5 p.m. ET Saturday, March 8 at Phoenix Raceway on the CW Network