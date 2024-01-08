 Skip navigation
Cup teams switch crew chiefs for 2024

  
Published January 8, 2024 04:29 PM

Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing have switched crew chiefs.

Travis Mack, who served as Daniel Suarez’s crew chief the past three seasons at Trackhouse Racing, has moved to Kaulig Racing.

Mack will be the crew chief for the No. 16 Cup car and serve as the team’s technical director. The team has not announced who will drive the No. 16 car this season.

Matt Swiderski, who was the crew chief for the No. 16 car at Kaulig Racing since 2021, moves to Trackhouse Racing and will serve as the crew chief for the No. 99 car of Suarez.

“Matt is a proven winner with a dynamic engineering background, and we are confident he will pair well with Daniel,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks in a statement from the team.

Suarez made the playoffs in one of his three seasons with Mack. They missed the playoffs last year, finishing 19th in points.

“I think this year,” Suarez said at Phoenix in November, “we have had a season that we just have to be better. We’ve had a lot of lessons. We have a lot of things to improve. It’s going to be a busy offseason for us.”

Kaulig Racing also announced that Trent Owens will remain crew chief of the No. 31 car. Daniel Hemric will drive that car this season.