Drivers to watch at Chicago Street Course race

The Cup Series runs its first street course race Sunday in Chicago.

Who knows what will happen on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that goes by Lake Michigan, past Buckingham Fountain and through Grant Park.

History will be made Sunday and the question is who will be the first Cup street course winner? It might come from among these drivers to watch.

Catch the race at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

FRONTRUNNERS

Martin Truex Jr.

Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Dover, Sonoma)

Truex won the most recent road course race, taking the checkered flag at Sonoma. HIs two victories this season have come in the last seven races.

Ross Chastain

Points position: 3rd

Best finish this season: 1st (Nashville)

He scored his first career Cup win last year at Circuit of the Americas. He’s coming of a win last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Tyler Reddick

Points position: 13th

Best finish this season: 1st (Circuit of the Americas)

Since last year, he has won on road courses at Road America, Indianapolis at Circuit of the Americas. In a city that idolizes Michael Jordan, could Reddick give one of his team owner’s another win in Chicago?

NASCAR to take on new Chicago Street Course For the first time ever, NASCAR is set to race on a street course, so Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett preview what to expect at the Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Joey Logano

Points position: 10th

Best finish this season: 1st (Atlanta I)

In the last couple of seasons, he’s won the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum , the inaugural dirt race at Bristol and the inaugural Cup race at Gateway . Could he add inaugural Chicago street course winner to his resume?

AJ Allmendinger

Points position: 19th

Best finish this season: 6th (Daytona 500, Sonoma)

Both of his Cup wins have come on road courses. He’s also scored 11 of his 17 career Xfinity wins have come on road courses. There’s no question he can win on a road course, the question is if his team can put him in position to win Sunday.

Chris Buescher

Points position: 12th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Talladega I)

Although winless on road courses, he has seven consecutive top 10s at such venues, the longest active streak in the series. Can he make it eight in a row?