Drivers to watch at Nashville Superspeedway

Cup drivers are back in action after enjoying a weekend off. Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC) marks the first of 20 consecutive weekends of racing.

Ten races remain until the playoffs start. The pressure increases for those who have yet to secure a playoff spot .

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain



Points position: 4th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Dover)

Past at Nashville: Top-five finishes in both starts

Chastain and Kyle Larson are the only drivers to score top-five finishes in both Nashville races. Chastain continues to search for his first victory of the season. This is a big race for Chastain and Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez. Team owner Justin Marks lives in the Nashville area and the organization has sponsor ties in Nashville.

Chase Elliott



Points position: 27th

Best finish this season: 2nd (Fontana)

Past at Nashville: Won last year’s race

Elliott is focused on a win to make the playoffs after missing seven of the first 16 races this season (six due to injury, one due to suspension). Hendrick Motorsports has won the two Cup races at Nashville. Kyle Larson won in 2021. Elliott won last year’s race.

Martin Truex Jr.



Points position: 1st

Best finish this season: 1st (Dover, Sonoma)

Past at Nashville: Has finished 22nd twice but led 82 laps last year

Truex was in position to start on the front row on the final restart in last year’s race until a mistake on his part . He was told to stay out if he could get a spot on the front row, but he followed teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch to pit road. Truex never got the win he needed last year to make the playoffs. This year, he’s secured a playoff spot with two wins and seeks more playoff points.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chase Briscoe



Points position: 31sh

Best finish this season: 4th (Talladega I)

Past at Nashville: Has not finished in the top 30 in two previous races

Is in a must-win situation to return to the playoffs this season. His best finish at Nashville is 31st. Has not finished better than 17th in the last five points races at ovals. Briscoe enters this weekend with a new crew chief .

Alex Bowman



Points position: 16th

Best finish this season: 3rd (Las Vegas I, COTA)

Past at Nashville: He finished 14th in 2021 and 36th last year after a crash

Sunday’s race is sponsored by Bowman’s team sponsor, adding pressure for a driver who holds what would be the final playoff transfer spot. He has failed to score a top-10 finish in his last six starts.

Daniel Suarez



Points position: 17th

Best finish this season: 4th (Fontana)

Past at Nashville: Finished seventh in 2021 and 15th in 2022

After starting the season with three consecutive top-10 finishes, Suarez has only two in the last 13 races. He enters the weekend three points behind Alex Bowman for the final playoff transfer position.

