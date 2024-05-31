 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

  
Published May 31, 2024 05:00 AM

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on track Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Truck teams will practice and qualify for Saturday’s race at the 1.25-mile track near St. Louis.

Cup teams will have their cars go through inspection. Cup cars do not get on track until Saturday.

Friday schedule at WWT Raceway

(All times Eastern)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 10% chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying.

Garage open

  • 1 - 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 3 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 6:05 - 6:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (Fox)
  • 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (Fox)