Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series at COTA

NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck teams will be on track Friday at Circuit of the Americas.

Both series will have practice and qualifying Friday. Both series race Saturday.

Cup cars are not on track until Saturday.

Weather

Friday: Sunny skies during Truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying with a high of 76 degrees.

Friday, March 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series

12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity