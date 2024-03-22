 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series at COTA

  
Published March 22, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck teams will be on track Friday at Circuit of the Americas.

Both series will have practice and qualifying Friday. Both series race Saturday.

Cup cars are not on track until Saturday.

Weather

Friday: Sunny skies during Truck and Xfinity practice and qualifying with a high of 76 degrees.

Friday, March 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 – 3:50 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4 - 5 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5:30 – 5:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 6 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)