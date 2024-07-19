Friday NASCAR, Truck schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP
Published July 19, 2024 05:00 AM
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
Kim Coon discusses the return of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what to expect for the debut of Next Gen cars.
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity drivers will get in some practice time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while the Craftsman Truck Series racers will compete at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Weather
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high between 76-78 degrees and no chance of rain during Xfinity and Cup practice.
Friday schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Xfinity Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
- 2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App)
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte explain why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is so difficult and what it takes to be successful at the legendary track.
Indianapolis Raceway Park
Weather
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Friday schedule
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 3:30 p.m. - 4:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
- 4:05 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
- 8:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)