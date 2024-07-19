 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Friday 5: Jeff Gordon on ’94 Indy win, Hendrick drivers atop points, NASCAR Cup future
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Two
How the Open Championship cut line is determined
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs Clemson
Clemson gives men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell new contract after run to Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_smxinsider30board_240718.jpg
Kitchen returns to Washougal after MX breakthrough
nbc_smx_smxinsiderfowler_240718.jpg
SMX playoffs drawing near with riders on bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Friday NASCAR, Truck schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP

  
Published July 19, 2024 05:00 AM
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
July 18, 2024 12:46 PM
Kim Coon discusses the return of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what to expect for the debut of Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity drivers will get in some practice time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while the Craftsman Truck Series racers will compete at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Weather

  • Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high between 76-78 degrees and no chance of rain during Xfinity and Cup practice.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App)
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte explain why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is so difficult and what it takes to be successful at the legendary track.

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Weather

  • Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 3:30 p.m. - 4:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 4:05 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 8:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)