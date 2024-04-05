Friday schedule for NASCAR at Martinsville

NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams each will be on track Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

Truck teams will practice, qualify and race. Xfinity teams will practice and qualify ahead their race Saturday.

Cup teams will be on track Saturday.

Friday, April 5

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 47 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity