How many NASCAR Cup races could you attend for the price of 1 Super Bowl ticket? A lot

With resale ticket prices around $10,000 for the Super Bowl, it made me wonder how many NASCAR Cup races could a fan attend instead of going to the Super Bowl?

Front Office Sports reported Monday that the average secondary ticket market price for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl is $10,752, citing the ticket aggregator TicketIQ.

Think about that. More than $10,000 to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl!

So, using that average ticket price as the goal, I went to track websites and TicketMaster’s website, starting with the Clash at the LA Coliseum.

I went with two tickets for each event — hey, if you’re going to do this might as well bring along someone. I went with the highest prices listed on the site. When there was a choice, I went with the Sunday only ticket over a weekend ticket.

With the grandstands sold out for the Feb. 18 Daytona 500 and the June 16 Cup race at Iowa Speedway, I used the top resale price listed. Again, if one is going to spend all that money for one Super Bowl ticket, might as well go big for NASCAR Cup races.

How many races did it take before topping the average secondary ticket market price for the Super Bowl?

Twenty-three races.

Two tickets for the first 23 races of the season cost $10,984.45, not including taxes or fees.

That’s this weekend’s Clash at the Coliseum. The Daytona 500. Las Vegas. Bristol. Talladega. The All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. The Coca-Cola 600. Iowa. The Chicago Street Race. And many, many more.

Of course, if one went with lower priced tickets, they could go to more races.

And then there is the cost of travel, food, merchandise and anything else while on the road. Still, if one can afford $10,000 for a Super Bowl ticket, the rest of the costs could be handled.

So, which would you rather do? One Super Bowl or 23 Cup races?