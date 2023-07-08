Mid-Ohio Truck race results: Corey Heim wins

Corey Heim started on the pole and led 30 of 67 laps to win Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The victory is his second of the season and fourth of his career.

Zane Smith, who started at the rear after his team had to make adjustments to his truck before the race, finished second.

Christian Eckes placed third and was followed by Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes.

The race started in the rain and teams on wet weather tires. The rain passed and track dried, leading to teams switching to regular racing tires for the rest of the event.

“I knew that my Tundra TRD Pro was really good in the dry conditions, and if I was riding around when it was wet and not overstep and lose the track position we had from the start, I knew we would be in a good position when we ended the race in the dry,” Heim said. “That was the case.”

The race was slowed 10 times for 23 caution laps.