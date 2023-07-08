 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rosezhangwalktalk_230708.jpg
Zhang ‘soaking in the moment’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rosezhangwalktalk_230708.jpg
Zhang ‘soaking in the moment’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mid-Ohio Truck race results: Corey Heim wins

  
Published July 8, 2023 06:35 PM

Corey Heim started on the pole and led 30 of 67 laps to win Saturday’s Craftsman Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The victory is his second of the season and fourth of his career.

MORE: Mid-Ohio Truck race results

MORE: Truck points report

Zane Smith, who started at the rear after his team had to make adjustments to his truck before the race, finished second.

Christian Eckes placed third and was followed by Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes.

The race started in the rain and teams on wet weather tires. The rain passed and track dried, leading to teams switching to regular racing tires for the rest of the event.

“I knew that my Tundra TRD Pro was really good in the dry conditions, and if I was riding around when it was wet and not overstep and lose the track position we had from the start, I knew we would be in a good position when we ended the race in the dry,” Heim said. “That was the case.”

The race was slowed 10 times for 23 caution laps.