NASCAR adjusts Cup qualifying procedure ahead of New Hampshire

NASCAR announced changes with Cup qualifying that will take effect beginning this weekend.

The fastest car in the final round of qualifying continues to win the pole. But the car starting alongside in the first row might not be the second fastest car in the final round.

In the final round of qualifying, the fastest cars from Group A and B will start first and second. So if the fastest car in the final round is from Group A, the fastest of the Group B cars will start the race second even if there are cars from Group A that are faster in the final round of qualifying.

Five cars each from Group A and Group B advance to the final round. There’s no change there.

After the front row is set, the remaining Group A cars in the final round will be assigned starting spots on the outside of a row (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th) based on their qualifying speed.

Cars from Group B will be assigned a starting spot on the inside row (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th) based on their qualifying speed in the final round.

NASCAR also announced Friday that if the final qualifying round is not completed due to weather or some other adverse circumstance, speeds from the first round will be used to set the top 10. The fastest car from Group A and from Group B will start on the front row.

The remaining Group A cars in the final round will be assigned starting spots on the outside of a row (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th) based on their qualifying speed in the opening round.

Cars from Group B will be assigned a starting spot on the inside row (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th) based on their qualifying speed in the opening round.

Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. ET Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. USA Network will have the coverage.

