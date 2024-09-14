NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — An opening playoff round that had drivers anxious took another turn Saturday when a majority of playoff competitors, including some at or near the cutline, did not qualify well.

That will provide an added amount of uncertainty to a race that already featured unknowns due to a new tire.

With a round of Atlanta (speedway racing), Watkins Glen (new tire) and Bristol (same tire as spring race that saw excessive wear), many drivers lamented what could happen in these three weeks.

Some are experiencing those worries.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs — who hold the final three transfer spots to the second round will start 15th or worse in Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

They come into this weekend after issues at Atlanta.

Larson entered the playoffs as the points leader but exited Atlanta 10th after a crash. He is 15 points above the first driver outside a playoff spot.

“I thought it would be way worse,” Larson said. “When you’re unstrapping out of the car, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m going to be like right at (the cutoff line) or below.”

Larson said it took about a day to get over what happened but admits this has been a busy week, which included the announcement that he will attempt to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day next May.

Rick Hendrick makes it clear: Kyle Larson will leave Indy 500 for Coca-Cola 600 if needed Kyle Larson will attempt to run in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in 2025 after weather thwarted the attempt this year.

Hamlin’s qualifying continued a rough week for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. After struggling with his car last weekend at Atlanta, Hamlin stayed toward the back of the field much of the race anticipating a crash. He was collected in a last-lap incident that led to a 24th-place finish and put him only two points above the playoff bubble.

Hamlin will start 20th at Watkins Glen.

“We’re in the same (position) as we came here and that’s to try to get the best finish we can,” Hamlin said Saturday. “That’s all we can do. We can’t control others. Certainly not the qualifying spot I was hoping for. You just never know how these races will turn out. Hopefully, it turns out good in our favor.”

Gibbs was in position to win the race late at Atlanta but fell back after he was late on a block and finished 17th. That put him 12th in the points.

Brad Keselowski, who enters the race one point behind Gibbs for the final transfer spot, qualified 28th Saturday. Only two playoff drivers — Ryan Blaney (30th) and Harrison Burton (33rd) — will start further back than Keselowski.

“Not so great,” Keselowski said of his starting spot. “Bristol has been really good to us. We just want to be in fighting range for Bristol (next week). Even if we’re not in fighting range, we’ll have a great shot to win (at Bristol).”

