NASCAR Cup playoff standings with 10 races left in regular season

  
Published June 17, 2023 06:00 AM
June 12, 2023 03:29 PM
Chase Elliott returned from a one-race suspension at Sonoma, and though he notched a top-five finish, there is still work to be done.

Ten races remain in the Cup regular season. Ten drivers have scored victories, leaving six of the 16 playoff spots open via points at this time.

Among the drivers without a victory this season are former Cup champions Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

The regular season resumes June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC). The final 10 Cup races of the regular season and all 10 Cup playoff races will air on NBC or USA.

Alex Bowman holds what would be the final transfer spot for the playoffs. Daniel Suarez, the first driver outside a playoff spot, is three points behind Bowman. Rookie Ty Gibbs is 11 points behind Bowman. Michael McDowell is 14 points behind Bowman.

