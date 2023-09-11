NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff leaderboards entering Bristol

The Cup playoffs will eliminate four drivers, while the Xfinity Series will start its playoffs and the Craftsman Truck Series will begin its second round this week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Saturday’s Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network), will see the playoff field cut from 16 to 12 drivers. Martin Truex Jr., who won the regular-season championship, is the first driver outside a transfer spot. He trails Kevin Harvick by seven points.

Also outside a transfer spot are: Bubba Wallace (19 points behind Harvick), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22 points behind Harvick) and Michael McDowell (40 points behind Harvick).

Southern 500 winner Kyle Larson and Kansas winner Tyler Reddick have secured spots in the second round with their victories, leaving 10 spots to be set Saturday night

Xfinity Series

Parker Kligerman secured the final spot in the 12-driver field last weekend at Kansas. Friday’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) begins the playoffs. The series will race at Bristol, Texas and the Charlotte Roval in the opening round. The field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers after the race at the Roval.

Austin Hill won the regular-season championship, but John Hunter Nemechek is the No. 1 seed based on scoring more playoff points during the 26-race regular season.

Truck Series

Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Crafton were eliminated after last weekend’s cutoff race at Kansas. That leaves eight drivers contending for the championship heading into Thursday’s race (9 p.m. ET on FS1).

Corey Heim leads the points going into the second round. The four drivers who start the round outside a transfer spot are Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Nick Sanchez.