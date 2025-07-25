 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday Brickyard schedule at Indianapolis

  
Published July 25, 2025 06:00 AM

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open its NASCAR Brickyard 400 weekend with nearly two hours of practice Friday.

The Xfinity Series will be on track for a 50-minute session beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET on the 2.5-mile oval. The Cup Series will begin turning laps on the IMS asphalt at 1:50 p.m. ET.

This will be the 29th edition of the Brickyard 400 weekend, which returned last year after a three-year hiatus while NASCAR raced on the IMS road course.

Indianapolis Brickyard 400 Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 25

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 1:05 - 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV)

Weather

Friday: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. High of 91 degrees with winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 40% in the afternoon.