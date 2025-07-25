NASCAR Friday Brickyard schedule at Indianapolis
Published July 25, 2025 06:00 AM
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open its NASCAR Brickyard 400 weekend with nearly two hours of practice Friday.
The Xfinity Series will be on track for a 50-minute session beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET on the 2.5-mile oval. The Cup Series will begin turning laps on the IMS asphalt at 1:50 p.m. ET.
This will be the 29th edition of the Brickyard 400 weekend, which returned last year after a three-year hiatus while NASCAR raced on the IMS road course.
Bubba Wallace leads Ryan Preece by 16 points for the final playoff spot.
Indianapolis Brickyard 400 Friday schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, July 25
Garage open
- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
- 1:05 - 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV)
Weather
Friday: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. High of 91 degrees with winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 40% in the afternoon.