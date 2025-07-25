NASCAR Friday Brickyard schedule at Indianapolis

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open its NASCAR Brickyard 400 weekend with nearly two hours of practice Friday.

The Xfinity Series will be on track for a 50-minute session beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET on the 2.5-mile oval. The Cup Series will begin turning laps on the IMS asphalt at 1:50 p.m. ET.

This will be the 29th edition of the Brickyard 400 weekend, which returned last year after a three-year hiatus while NASCAR raced on the IMS road course.

Indianapolis Brickyard 400 Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 25

Garage open



10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

1:05 - 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV)

Weather

Friday: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. High of 91 degrees with winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 40% in the afternoon.

