 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Friday 5: Chase Elliott not relying on past success in playoff push
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Elise Cranny’s last-minute decision pays off at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_livefromlinrecap_230706.jpg
Lin carrying lessons through U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Jeremiyah Love, incoming freshman running back, four-star recruit
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Friday 5: Chase Elliott not relying on past success in playoff push
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Elise Cranny’s last-minute decision pays off at USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
Blixt leads scoreable John Deere Classic Round 1
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround1_230706.jpg
Kang, Kim lead top shots of USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_livefromlinrecap_230706.jpg
Lin carrying lessons through U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

  
Published July 7, 2023 07:00 AM

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on track Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in preparation for Saturday’s race.

Xfinity and Cup Series teams do not arrive in Atlanta until Saturday morning.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Weather

Friday : The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain when Trucks are on the course.

Friday, July 7

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — ARCA
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

  • 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)