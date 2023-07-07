NASCAR Friday schedule at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Published July 7, 2023 07:00 AM
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on track Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in preparation for Saturday’s race.
Xfinity and Cup Series teams do not arrive in Atlanta until Saturday morning.
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Weather
Friday : The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain when Trucks are on the course.
Friday, July 7
(All Times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. — ARCA
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 1:45 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
- 6 p.m. — ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)