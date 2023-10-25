NASCAR issues 7 penalties from Homestead

NASCAR announced seven penalties discovered last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the Cup Series, Ryan Newman was fined $10,000 for not having the proper protective clothing.

In the Xfinity Series, Charles Street, crew chief for playoff driver Austin Hill has been suspended for Saturday’s elimination race at Martinsville and fined $10,000 because Hill’s car had two loose lug nuts after the Homestead race.

Also, crew chief Jason Ratcliff was fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut on the No. 19 car at Homestead. Two crew members from CHK Racing, Taylor Collier and Dale Hollifield, have been suspended from the next two Xfinity races after a wheel came off the No. 74 car at Homestead.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Ty Majeski and the No. 98 team have been docked 10 points each for a violation with the front suspension found in pre-race inspection.

Also, Jerame Donley, crew chief for the No. 15 truck and Jacob Hampton, crew chief for the No. 17 truck, each were fined $2,500 for having a lug nut loose on their vehicle after the Homestead race.

NASCAR also announced that Chris Hacker has been reinstated from his suspension, and Matthew Nelson has been indefinitely suspended for violating the Substance Abuse Policy.