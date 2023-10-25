 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR issues 7 penalties from Homestead

  
Published October 25, 2023 12:23 PM

NASCAR announced seven penalties discovered last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In the Cup Series, Ryan Newman was fined $10,000 for not having the proper protective clothing.

In the Xfinity Series, Charles Street, crew chief for playoff driver Austin Hill has been suspended for Saturday’s elimination race at Martinsville and fined $10,000 because Hill’s car had two loose lug nuts after the Homestead race.

Also, crew chief Jason Ratcliff was fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut on the No. 19 car at Homestead. Two crew members from CHK Racing, Taylor Collier and Dale Hollifield, have been suspended from the next two Xfinity races after a wheel came off the No. 74 car at Homestead.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Ty Majeski and the No. 98 team have been docked 10 points each for a violation with the front suspension found in pre-race inspection.

Also, Jerame Donley, crew chief for the No. 15 truck and Jacob Hampton, crew chief for the No. 17 truck, each were fined $2,500 for having a lug nut loose on their vehicle after the Homestead race.

NASCAR also announced that Chris Hacker has been reinstated from his suspension, and Matthew Nelson has been indefinitely suspended for violating the Substance Abuse Policy.