Nashville Cup results, driver points

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain scored his first win of the season and third of his Cup career Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain is the fourth driver this season to end a winless streak of 42 or more races.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second and was followed by Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Truex remains the points leader. He leads William Byron and Chastain by 18 points each. Christopher Bell is 45 points behind Truex. Kyle Busch is 48 points behind Truex.