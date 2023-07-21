 Skip navigation
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
oly_atwmile_dlmonaco_230721.jpg
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_fleetwoodharman_230721.jpg
Can Fleetwood handle the home country pressure?
nbc_golf_lfopen_fleetwoodintv_230721.jpg
Fleetwood pleased with first 36 holes at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_rd2hls_230721.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole

  
Published July 21, 2023 03:31 PM

Nick Sanchez will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Sanchez earned his fourth pole of the season with a lap of 168.966 mph. Jake Garcia qualified second after a lap of 168.306 mph.

MORE: Pocono Truck starting lineup

They were followed by Grant Enfinger (168.202 mph), Carson Hocevar (167.957) and Austin Hill (167.751).

Kyle Busch (166.503) will start 12th. Christopher Bell (166.279) qualified 14th. Ross Chastain (164.844) qualified 23rd.

Saturday’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 12:13 p.m. ET.