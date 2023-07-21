Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole

Nick Sanchez will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Sanchez earned his fourth pole of the season with a lap of 168.966 mph. Jake Garcia qualified second after a lap of 168.306 mph.

They were followed by Grant Enfinger (168.202 mph), Carson Hocevar (167.957) and Austin Hill (167.751).

Kyle Busch (166.503) will start 12th. Christopher Bell (166.279) qualified 14th. Ross Chastain (164.844) qualified 23rd.

Saturday’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 12:13 p.m. ET.