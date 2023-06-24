Ross Chastain scores his first career Cup pole

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup pole and the first pole for Trackhouse Racing on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Chastain won the pole with a lap of 160.687 mph.

“This is a day I’ll never forget,” Chastain said.

Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez saw his hopes to contend for the pole end when he wrecked in Turn 4 in the final round of qualifying. Chastain’s pole was assured when Bubba Wallace, the final driver in the last round, spun off Turn 4. Earlier in qualifying, Corey LaJoie also hit the wall in Turn 4. Kyle Busch spun off Turn 4 in Friday’s practice.

Tyler Reddick qualified second after a lap of 159.573 mph. He was followed by Justin Haley (159.557 mph), Joey Logano (159.515) and William Byron (159.398).

Haley’s starting spot is his career best in Cup. His previous best starting spot was sixth at the Bristol Dirt race in 2022.

Martin Truex Jr., who won at Sonoma in the most recent Cup race, qualified sixth. Chase Elliott, who won this race last year, qualified 14th.