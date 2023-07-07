 Skip navigation
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon plans 1500m, 5000m double at track and field worlds
New York Yankees Carlos Rodon throws batting practice during spring training in Tampa
Carlos Rodon set for Yankees debut vs. Cubs
NCAA Football: Matt Rhule Press Conference
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trial
nbc_pft_pm_nflonrubinparty_230707.jpg
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
nbc_pft_agentsandgambling_230707.jpg
NFL has no gambling policy for agents

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon plans 1500m, 5000m double at track and field worlds
New York Yankees Carlos Rodon throws batting practice during spring training in Tampa
Carlos Rodon set for Yankees debut vs. Cubs
NCAA Football: Matt Rhule Press Conference
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trial
nbc_pft_pm_nflonrubinparty_230707.jpg
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
nbc_pft_agentsandgambling_230707.jpg
NFL has no gambling policy for agents

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

  
Published July 7, 2023 04:00 PM

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with Saturday night’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ten races remain until the playoffs begin.

Austin Hill has never finished worse than second in the three races at Atlanta since the track was reconfigured. He’s won the last two races there. Riley Herbst is the only other series driver to have a top 10 in each of the last three Atlanta races.

There are six drivers from Georgia entered in Saturday’s event — the most in any Xfinity race at Atlanta. Those six are: Hill, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg, Kyle Sieg, Chandler Smith and Mason Massey.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:09 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 11 a.m. ... Qualifying begins at 4:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 7:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Elliott Yancey, pastor of First Baptist Church in Forest Park, Georgia, at 8:01 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed by Kendall Peeples at 8:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.54-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:05 p.m.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7:30 p.m. on USA ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. and can be heard on goprn.com . ... SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather underground: Mostly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Austin Hill led 103 of 163 laps to win a race slowed by 11 cautions. Twelve cars failed to finish, including 10 due to accident. Daniel Hemric finished second.