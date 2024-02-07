SiriusXM returns for 2024 NASCAR season amid sponsor announcements

Toyota Racing will welcome back a familiar primary sponsor this season after reaching an agreement with SiriusXM.

SiriusXM will return as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series while supporting Tyler Reddick for three races and reigning Rookie of the Year Ty Gibbs for two races. This agreement continues a relationship between Toyota Racing and SiriusXM that began with the 2007 NASCAR season.

Reddick will debut his SiriusXM scheme on the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota at Richmond in March. He will have SiriusXM as a primary sponsor again at Gateway and New Hampshire in June.

Gibbs will showcase a SiriusXM scheme on the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for the first time during the March race at Bristol. He will have SiriusXM as his primary sponsor once again at Kansas in May.

“I’m really excited to have SiriusXM back on the race car this year,” Reddick said in a statement. “Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time on SiriusXM talking to all sorts of different hosts, like my weekly visits with Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta.

“I’ve got to know a lot of people from SiriusXM really well over the years. It’s really cool to have them on the car, and look forward to trying to find victory lane with them this year.”

The Wednesday news continued with MBM Motorsports announcing it will attempt to qualify for the season-opening Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro with Green Light Performance Products as his primary partner.

Starr, who has 592 starts across the three national series with four Truck Series wins, has 19 Xfinity starts at Daytona. His best finish at the 2.5-mile superspeedway is fifth in the 2017 summer race.

“Daytona is one of my favorite tracks we race at,” Starr said in a statement. “The unpredictable style of pack racing makes it fun and knowing that if we are in the mix at the end we have a shot to win. I want to thank Carl, MBM Motorsports and their partners, along with my partners for joining us in Daytona.”