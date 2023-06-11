 Skip navigation
Sonoma Cup race results, driver points

  
Published June 11, 2023 03:17 PM
June 11, 2023 06:42 PM
Martin Truex Jr. retook the lead with 14 laps to go and eased to his second Cup Series win of the season, leading 51 of the 110 laps at Sonoma.

SONOMA, Calif. — Martin Truex Jr. pulled away late to score his fourth career Cup victory at Sonoma Raceway .

Kyle Busch finished second and was followed by Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott.

MORE: Sonoma Cup results

Truex took the points lead with his victory Sunday. He leads William Byron by 13 points. Truex leads Ryan Blaney, who had entered the race as the series leader, by 24 points. Ross Chastain also is 24 points behind Truex.

Ten races remain in the regular season.

MORE: Driver points after Sonoma Cup race