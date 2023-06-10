Sonoma Cup starting lineup

_0_SCU5MXujO
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Nate Ryan preview the Cup race on the Sonoma road course, explain what can make the track so difficult for drivers, discuss the drivers under pressure, and make their picks.
SONOMA, Calif. -- Denny Hamlin earned his 38th career Cup pole Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.
Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan, qualified second. Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell and AJ Allmendinger completed the top five.
Ryan Blaney, who took the points lead last week, qualified 31st. William Byron, who is second in the points, qualified 26th.
Chase Elliott, returning from a one-race suspension, qualified 10th. Grant Enfinger qualified 35th for Noah Gragson, who is sitting out this week after suffering concussion-like symptoms from a crash last weekend at WWT Raceway.