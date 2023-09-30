Talladega Truck results: Brett Moffitt claims victory

Brett Moffitt, making his first Truck start of the season, won Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Moffitt, driving for Front Row Motorsports, won in overtime. The race was extended by five laps to 99.

Ben Rhodes finished second and was followed by Dean Thompson, Chandler Smith and Corey Heim.

With Moffitt, who is not a playoff driver, winning, two of the four sports in the championship spot will be set by points. The final race of this round will be Oct. 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Heim secured his spot in the title race with his win at Bristol. Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes and Nick Sanchez are each in a transfer spot to the Phoenix title race. Sanchez is on the cutline.

Those below the cutline are Grant Enfinger (3 points behind Sanchez), Ben Rhodes (5 points behind Sanchez), Ty Majeski (19 points behind Sanchez) and Zane Smith (36 points behind Sanchez).

Reigning series champion Zane Smith finished 32nd and faces a must-win situation to advance to Phoenix to defend his title.

Smith spun on pit road and hit tire carrier Charles Plank, who was uninjured. Smith later went to the garage due to gear issues with his truck.

NASCAR announced that Stewart Friesen and Greg Van Alst each were transported to a local hospital after separate incidents.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Nick Sanchez

STAGE 2 WINNER: Parker Kligerman

NEXT: The Series races Oct. 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

