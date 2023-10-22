Truck Series pit crew member hospitalized after being hit on pit road

Cory Selig, a front tire changer for Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Truck, will be held overnight in a hospital after being struck by a truck on pit road during Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Selig suffered a cracked sternum and several cracked ribs, according to the team. He will be held at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, according to the team.

The team’s No. 33 truck of Memphis Villarreal was pitting as Mason Maggio came into his stall just ahead at the same time. Villarreal’s truck struck Selig and knocked him back over the pit wall.